NEET : पिछले साल नीट में उतरवाई गई थी कई लड़कियों की ब्रा, इस बार NTA ने बनाया यह सख्त नियम

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET : पिछले साल नीट में उतरवाई गई थी कई लड़कियों की ब्रा, इस बार NTA ने बनाया यह सख्त नियम

NEET UG 2023: एनटीए छात्राओं की तलाशी के संबंध में अधिकारियों को व्यापक दिशानिर्देश जारी करेगा। छात्राओं की तलाशी परीक्षा केंद्र पर तैनात महिला कर्मचारियों द्वारा एक बंद एनक्लोजर के अंदर ली जाएगी।' 

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 04:56 PM

NEET : पिछले साल नीट परीक्षा में तलाशी के दौरान लड़कियों की ब्रा उतरवाने जैसी शर्मनाक घटना इस साल फिर से न हो, इसके लिए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने गाइडलाइंस जारी की है। एनटीए ने कहा है कि लड़कियों की तलाशी के दौरान संवेदनशीलता बरती जाएगी। इस संबंध में एग्जाम सेंटर के स्टाफ को गाइडलाइंस जारी की जाएगी। लड़कियों की तलाशी सिर्फ महिला स्टाफ के द्वारा ही ली जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल केरल के एक नीट परीक्षा केंद्र पर बहुत सी लड़कियों ने शिकायत की थी कि उन्हें एग्जाम देने से पहले ब्रा उतारने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। ब्रा में लगे मेटल के हुक के चलते मेटल डिटेक्शन मशीन में बीप-बीप हुआ था जिसके बाद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने कई लड़कियों को ब्रा उतारने के लिए मजबूर किया था। छात्राओं के पेरेंट्स का कहना था कि उनकी बेटियों को बिना इनरवियर के परीक्षा देने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा। 

नीट 2023 के इंफोर्मेशन बुलेटिन में एनटीए ने कहा है, 'एनटीए परीक्षा को पूरी निष्पक्षता और पारदर्शिता के साथ आयोजित करने में विश्वास रखता है। हालांकि यह भी मानता है कि छात्राओं की तलाशी में संवेदनशीलता बरती जानी चाहिए। एनटीए छात्राओं की तलाशी के संबंध में परीक्षा केंद्र के स्टाफ व अन्य अधिकारियों को व्यापक दिशानिर्देश जारी करेगा। छात्राओं की तलाशी परीक्षा केंद्र पर तैनात महिला कर्मचारियों द्वारा एक बंद एनक्लोजर के अंदर ली जाएगी।' 

क्या है इस बार नीट का ड्रेस कोड
नीट परीक्षा में जूते और पूरी बाजू वाले कपड़े पहनकर आने की इजाजत नहीं है। स्लीपर पहनकर आएं। लड़कियां कम हील वाली सैंडल पहनकर आ सकती हैं। छात्र और छात्राएं आधी बाजू वाली कमीज, टीशर्ट, टॉप पहनकर आएं। अगर कोई उम्मीदवार कल्चरल ड्रेस में आता है तो इन छात्रों को उचित तलाशी के लिए साढ़े 12 बजे केंद्र पर पहुंचना चाहिए। जूलरी पहनकर आना भी मना है। सन ग्लासेस, कलाई घड़ी, टोपी पहनकर एग्जाम देने की अनुमति नहीं है। हेयर बैंड, ताबीज, बेल्ट, स्कार्फ, अंगूठी, कड़ा, कान के बूंदे, नाक की लौंग, गले का हार, बिल्ला, कलाई घड़ी, ब्रेसलेट, कमैरी, मेटेलिक आइटम अपने साथ न लाएं। किसी भी तरह की इलेक्ट्रानिक डिवाइस (मोबाइल फोन, ब्लूटूथ, माइक्रोफोन, कैलकुलेटर, घड़ी) लाने की अनुमति नहीं है। 

