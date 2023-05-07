NEET UG 2023: नीट परीक्षा आज, घर से निकलने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये नियम

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET UG 2023: नीट परीक्षा आज, घर से निकलने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये नियम

neet ug 2023 guidelines rules and regulations : देशभर के मेडिकल,डेंटल और आयुष कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस, बीएएमस, बीएचएमएस समेत विभिन्न कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए 499 शहरों में परीक्षा हो रही है।

Yogesh Joshiवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSun, 07 May 2023 07:21 AM

रविवार को नीट (नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट) होगा। देशभर के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस यूजी कोर्स में नामांकन के लिए हो रहे टेस्ट में बिहार से एक लाख सात हजार से अधिक छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हो रहे हैं। परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया है। खासकर परीक्षा में कोई स्कॉलर नहीं बैठे। इस पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस प्रशासन को विशेष हिदायद दी गई है। परीक्षा दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 520 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षार्थियों को आधा घंटा पहले तक यानी 1.30 बजे तक ही एंट्री दी जाएगी। 1.30 बजे के बाद जो अभ्यर्थी आएंगे, उन्हें प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। 1.30 से 1.45 तक परीक्षा कक्ष में एडमिट कार्ड चेक करने और गाइडलाइन बताने का काम चलेगा। टेस्ट बुकलेट 1.45 बजे बांटी जानी है। 1.50 बजे से छात्र टेस्ट बुलकेट पर अपना डिटेल्स भर सकेंगे।

देशभर के मेडिकल,डेंटल और आयुष कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस, बीएएमस, बीएचएमएस समेत विभिन्न कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए 499 शहरों में परीक्षा हो रही है। देशभर से 20 लाख 87 हजार से अधिक परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। भारत के बाहर भी 14 शहरों में परीक्षा होगी।

ये डॉक्यूमेंट नहीं भूलें

● प्रवेश पत्र के अलावा ऑरिजनल आधार कार्ड/ पैन कार्ड / वोटर आईडी या अन्य कोई फोटो आईडी प्रूफ भी लाएं

● एडमिट कार्ड पर पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो लगाकर आएं

● अटेंडेंस शीट पर चिपकाने के लिए एक पासपोर्ट साइज का फोटो जरूर लाएं, फोटो का बैकग्राउंड सफेद हो

पौने तीन लाख छात्र हिन्दी में देंगे परीक्षा

नीट यूजी की परीक्षा 13 भाषाओं में आयोजित हो रही है। हिंदी माध्यम से परीक्षा का चुनाव करने वाले छात्रों की संख्या 2 लाख 76,175 है। पहले स्थान पर अंग्रेजी माध्यम है। इनके छात्रों की संख्या 16 लाख 72 हजार 912 है। दूसरे स्थान पर हिंदी माध्यम है। गुजराती मेें 53024, बंगाली में 43890, तमिल में 30536, असमी में 3324, कन्नड़ में 704, मलयालम में1003, मराठी मेें 1833, ओड़िया में 988, पंजाबी मेें 73 छात्र परीक्षा देंगे। तेलुगु माध्यम से 1295 व उर्दू माध्यम से 1695 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हो रहे हैं। संबंधित राज्य में प्रश्न पत्र की भाषा और रंग अलग-अलग होंगे। अंग्रेजी और हिंदी में प्रश्न पत्र का रंग सफेद होगा।

इन बातों का रखें ख्याल

● लिखने के लिए नीला या काला बॉल प्वाइंट पेन ही लाएं

● मोबाइल व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट लेकर नहीं आएं

● जूतों की अनुमति नहीं, स्लीपर पहनकर ही आएं

● आधा घंटा पहले केंद्र पर पहुंचें

● महिलाएं कम हील वाली सैंडल पहनकर आ सकती हैं

● पूरी बाजू वाले कपड़े पहनकर आने की अनुमति नहीं है

● कल्चरल ड्रेस में उचित तलाशी के लिए साढ़े 12 बजे केंद्र पर पहुंचना होगा

● ज्वेलरी पहनकर आना भी मना है

● सन ग्लासेस, घड़ी, टोपी पहनकर नहीं आएं

● हेयर बैंड, ताबीज, बेल्ट, स्कार्फ, अंगूठी आदि भी न पहनें

