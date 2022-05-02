NEET UG 2022: राष्ट्रीय पात्रता सह प्रवेश परीक्षा के रजिस्ट्रेशन की लास्ट डेट 15 मई तक बढ़ी

NEET UG 2022: NTA has extended the last date for registration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) for admission to medical colleges. Candidates appearing in NEET 2022 can now register themselves till May 15. Earlier the last date of registration was 6th May 2022.

According to the NTA, medical colleges of armed forces have decided to recognize NEET for admission in B.Sc Nursing, which is why the NEET registration last date has to be extended. Candidates willing to participate in the medical entrance examination can register themselves by visiting the website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17.

As per the notification of NTA, Director General Saibal Medical College Services has decided to select female candidates for B.Sc Nursing course on the basis of NEET score. In view of this, the last date for the application of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2022 has been extended.

