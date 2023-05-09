Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET : ओडिशा के छात्र की जगह नीट देने पहुंचा राजस्थान का लड़का, एडमिट कार्ड पर लगाई अपनी फोटो

NEET : ओडिशा के छात्र की जगह नीट देने पहुंचा राजस्थान का लड़का, एडमिट कार्ड पर लगाई अपनी फोटो

NEET : डीपीएस में जब नीट परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों की जांच शुरू हुई तो आरोपी का भी परीक्षा केंद्र में बायोमीट्रिक लिया गया। मगर आरोपी का बायोमीट्रिक परीक्षार्थी से मिलान नहीं हुआ।

NEET : ओडिशा के छात्र की जगह नीट देने पहुंचा राजस्थान का लड़का, एडमिट कार्ड पर लगाई अपनी फोटो
Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,रांचीTue, 09 May 2023 06:04 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

झारखंड के रांची में जगन्नाथपुर पुलिस ने दूसरे विद्यार्थी की नीट परीक्षा देने आए एक डमी कैंडिडेट को गिरफ्तार कर सोमवार को जेल भेज दिया। आरोपी का नाम सुमेर ढाका है और वह राजस्थान का रहने वाला है। आरोपी ने खुलासा किया कि उसे दूसरे की परीक्षा देने के एवज में पैसे दिए जाते हैं। उसने पुलिस को यह भी बताया कि जिस विद्यार्थी की वह परीक्षा लिख रहा था, उसे वह जानता नहीं है। उसे राजस्थान के कुछ लोगों ने परीक्षा देने के लिए भेजा था। एडमिट कार्ड समेत अन्य कागजात भी उसे उपलब्ध कराए गए थे। आरोपी ने पुलिस के समक्ष अपने साथियों के नामों का भी खुलासा किया है।

बायोमीट्रिक सत्यापन में पकड़ाया आरोपी 
जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार को डीपीएस स्कूल में नीट की परीक्षा थी। परीक्षा देने के लिए आरोपी भी पहुंचा था। परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों की जांच शुरू हुई। आरोपी का भी परीक्षा केंद्र में बायोमीट्रिक लिया गया। मगर आरोपी का बायोमीट्रिक परीक्षार्थी से मिलान नहीं हुआ। सेंटर सुपरिटेंडेंट ने जब मामले की तफ्तीश की तो पता चला कि आरोपी ओडिशा के रहने वाले सुजकांत पांडा की जगह परीक्षा देने के लिए पहुंचा था। 

NEET : खुले में लड़कियों को जीन्स उतारकर पहननी पड़ी मां की लेगिंग, छात्रों ने इनरवियर में दी नीट परीक्षा

आरोपी ने सुजकांत के एडमिट कार्ड में अपनी तस्वीर लगा ली थी, ताकि पकड़ में नहीं आए। सेंटर में मौजूद अधिकारियों ने आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। मामले में सेंटर सुपरिटेंडेंट ने आरोपी के खिलाफ जगन्नाथपुर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Neet Answer KeyNeet 2023Neet Result