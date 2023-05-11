NEET: NEET UG परीक्षा केंद्रों पर असंवेदनशील तलाशी की कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई-NTA

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET: NEET UG परीक्षा केंद्रों पर असंवेदनशील तलाशी की कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई-NTA

Anuradha Pandeyएजेंसी,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 08:25 AM

राष्ट्रीय परीक्षण एजेंसी (एनटीए) के मुताबिक चेन्नई, कोलकाता और मुंबई में नीट-यूजी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर असंवेदनशील तलाशी की कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई। एनटीए की एक आंतरिक जांच में पाया गया कि कुछ खबरों और सोशल मीडिया में लगाए जा रहे आरोप गलत हैं।

मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट रविवार को चार हजार से अधिक केंद्रों पर आयोजित की गई थी। एनटीए की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, हुगली की घटना में एक पुरुष उम्मीदवार ड्रेस कोड के विपरीत ‘कार्गो ट्राउजर और कवर्ड बूट्स पहनकर आया था। एनटीए अधिकारियों ने कहा कि उन्होंने वीडियो फुटेज की जांच की और कुछ दावे पिछले वर्षों की परीक्षा के निकले।

खबरों में कहा गया था कि मुंबई के सांगली के एक केंद्र में महिला अभ्यर्थियों की खुले स्थान में तलाशी ली गई। एनटीए की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि आंतरिक जांच में पाया गया कि सांगली से आ रहे आरोप भी सही नहीं हैं।

NEETNeet 2023Neet Result