Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET : MBBS सीटों और मेडिकल कॉलजों में हुआ और इजाफा लेकिन अब भी 1 सीट के 17 दावेदार

NEET : MBBS सीटों और मेडिकल कॉलजों में हुआ और इजाफा लेकिन अब भी 1 सीट के 17 दावेदार

NEET , MBBS Seats : एमबीबीएस की सीटों और मेडिकल कॉलेजों की संख्या में और बढ़ोतरी हुई है। NMC की ओर से दिए गए नए आंकड़ों के मुताबिक मेडिकल कॉलेजों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 681 तक पहुंच गई है।

NEET : MBBS सीटों और मेडिकल कॉलजों में हुआ और इजाफा लेकिन अब भी 1 सीट के 17 दावेदार
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 06:22 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

NEET , MBBS Seats : देश में एमबीबीएस की सीटों और मेडिकल कॉलेजों की संख्या में और बढ़ोतरी हुई है। नेशनल मेडिकल काउंसिल की ओर से दिए गए अपडेटेड आंकड़ों के मुताबिक मेडिकल कॉलेजों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 681 तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं इनमें एमबीबीएस की सीटें बढ़कर 104333 हो गई हैं। एमबीबीएस की सीटें बढ़ने से नीट पास छात्रों को ज्यादा मौके मिलेंगे। पिछले कुछ दिनों में लगातार मेडिकल सीटों में वृद्धि होती देखी जा रही है। 25-26 अप्रैल के आसपास 678 मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस की 103783 सीटें उपलब्ध थीं। 10 अप्रैल के आसपास 662 सरकारी और प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस की 101388 ही सीटें थीं। इससे पहले मार्च मध्य में केंद्र सरकार ने संसद में बताया था कि 660 मेडिकल कॉलेज में एमबीबीएस की 101043 सीटें हैं।

नीट के जरिए ही देश भर के मेडिकल कॉलेजों की एमबीबीएस सीटों पर दाखिला होगा। इसके अलावा बीडीएस, बीएचएमएम, बीएएमएस, बीयूएमएस, बीएसएमएस में भी एडमिशन इसी के जरिए होगा। कुछ जगहों पर बीएससी नर्सिंग के लिए भी नीट स्कोर स्वीकार किया जाएगा। हर छात्र की ख्वाहिश एमबीबीएस सीट पाना रहती है। नीट यूजी 2023 में 1872341 अभ्यर्थियों के एडमिट कार्ड जारी हुए हैं। जबकि एमबीबीएस की 104333 सीटें ही उपलब्ध हैं। यानी इस बार एमबीबीएस की एक सीट के करीब 17 दावेदार होंगे। 

देश के टॉप 10 मेडिकल कॉलेज
रैंक 1. एम्स दिल्ली 
रैंक 2. पीजीआईएमईआर, चंडीगढ़
रैंक 3. क्रिश्चियन मेडिकल कॉलेज, वेल्लोर (बेंगलुरु)-
रैंक 4. नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेंटल हेल्थ एंड न्यूरो साइंस
रैंक 5. संजय गांधी पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज, लखनऊ-
रैंक 6. अमृता विश्व विद्यापीठम, कोयंबटूर
रैंक 7. बीएचयू, वाराणसी
रैंक 8. जवाहरलाल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट मेडिकल एजुकेशन रिसर्च, ( Jipmer ) पुडुचेरी
रैंक 9. किंग जॉर्ज मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी, लखनऊ
रैंक 10. कस्तूरबा मेडिकल कॉलेज, मणिपाल

NEET दे रहे छात्र इन वेबसाइट्स पर चेक करते रहे अपडेट्स
एनटीए नीट - neet.nta.nic.in
एनएमसी - www.nmc.org.in
स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय - www.mohfw.gov.in
आयुष-  www.ayush.gov.in
डीजीएचएस - dghs.gov.in/content/1344_1_MedicalEducation.aspx
मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमिटी - https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling 
आयुष एडमिशन  सेंट्रल काउंसलिंग कमिटी - https://aaccc.gov.in 
अन्य संबंधित राज्यों की अथॉरिटी 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
MBBS StudentMBBSMbbs Admissionअन्य..