Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET 2023: MBBS और BDS में सरकारी स्कूल के किन बच्चों को मिलेगा आरक्षण, एमपी सरकार ने तय किए नियम

NEET 2023: MBBS और BDS में सरकारी स्कूल के किन बच्चों को मिलेगा आरक्षण, एमपी सरकार ने तय किए नियम

NEET , MBBS : मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की घोषणा के अनुरूप प्रदेश सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों के एमबीबीएस में पांच फीसदी आरक्षण के आदेश जारी कर दिए।

NEET 2023: MBBS और BDS में सरकारी स्कूल के किन बच्चों को मिलेगा आरक्षण, एमपी सरकार ने तय किए नियम
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 10:00 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की घोषणा के अनुरूप प्रदेश सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों के एमबीबीएस में पांच फीसदी आरक्षण के आदेश जारी कर दिए। आधिकारिक जानकारी के अनुसार शासकीय स्कूल से कक्षा 6वीं से 12वीं तक नियमित अध्ययन कर उत्तीर्ण बच्चों को एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस में पांच फीसदी सीट रिजर्वेशन के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने कुछ दिन पहले इस बारे में घोषणा की थी, जिसके बाद गुरुवार को तकनीकी शिक्षा, कौशल विकास एवं रोजगार विभाग की ओर से इस बारे में आदेश जारी कर दिए गए। अधिसूचना के मुताबिक छात्रों को अपनी पात्रता साबित करने के लिए जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, जिला संयोजक या सहायक आयुक्त की ओर से जारी किए गए सर्टिफिकेट दिखाने होंगे। 

इन्हें मिलेगा आरक्षण
- ऐसे विद्यार्थी जिन्होंने एमपी में राज्य सरकार के सरकारी स्कूल में 6वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक की नियमित पढ़ाई करके परीक्षा पास की हो।
- शिक्षा के अधिकार के तहत निजी स्कूलों में पहली से 8वीं तक की पढ़ाई की हो। इसके बाद नौवीं से 12वीं तक की नियमित पढ़ाई सरकारी स्कूलों में की हो। परीक्षा पास की हो।

MBBS डिग्रीधारकों का भविष्य संकट में, यूपी के इन 3 मेडिकल कॉलेजों के पास मान्यता नहीं, कैसे करें डॉक्टरी

अधिसूचना के मुताबिक महिला अभ्यर्थियों को सभी कॉलेजों में किसी भी कोर्स में प्रवेश पर 30 फीसदी और दिव्यांग को भी 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिलता रहेगा। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी और सैनिक अभ्यर्थियों को सिर्फ सरकारी मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में तीन-तीन प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिलेगा।

किस तरह मिलेगा 5 फीसदी आरक्षण
मान लीजिए किसी मेडिकल कॉलेज में कुल 100 सीटें हैं। अगर एसटी कैटेगरी को 20 फीसदी आरक्षण मिला है तो उसकी 20 सीटें वहां आरक्षित हो गईं। इसमें 5 फीसदी सीटें यानी एक सीट सकारी स्कूल के छात्र के लिए होगी। एससी, ओबीसी में इसी तरह की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाएगी।

एमपी सरकार के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में भी सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों को इसी तरह आरक्षण मिलेगा।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
NEETNeet 2023MBBSअन्य..