NEET : खुले में लड़कियों को जीन्स उतारकर पहननी पड़ी मां की लेगिंग, छात्रों ने इनरवियर में दी नीट परीक्षा

NEET : खुले में लड़कियों को जीन्स उतारकर पहननी पड़ी मां की लेगिंग, छात्रों ने इनरवियर में दी नीट परीक्षा

NEET देने वाले बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत करते हुए कहा कि तलाशी के दौरान उनकी ब्रा के स्टैप्स तक को चेक किया गया। इनरवियर खोलने के लिए कहा गया।  लड़कियों को मां की लेगिंग पहननी पड़ी।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 03:47 PM

नीट परीक्षा में तलाशी के दौरान इस साल भी शर्मनाक घटनाएं सामने आईं।  महाराष्ट्र और पश्चिम बंगाल के परीक्षा केंद्रों पर मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा देने आई लड़कियों से कपड़े उतारने और उन्हें बदलने के लिए कहा गया। कहीं लड़के और लड़कियों को अपने पेरेंट्स के साथ कपड़े एक्सचेंज करने पड़े। परीक्षा के बाद बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर आपबीती शेयर की। काफी स्टूडेंट्स के पेरेंट्स ने भी अथॉरिटी से सिक्योरिटी चेकिंग के दौरान बुरे बर्ताव की शिकायत की है। 

टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नीट परीक्षा शुरू होने से ऐन पहले तलाशी के दौरान स्टूडेंट्स को उनकी ड्रेस बदलने के लिए कहा गया।  बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स जेब वाली पेंट की जगह दूसरी पेंट लेने के लिए नजदीकी दुकान पर पहुंचे। जबकि बहुत सी लड़कियों ने अपनी जीन्स को परीक्षा दिलाने लाई मां की लेगिंग के साथ एक्सचेंज कर लिया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत करते हुए कहा कि तलाशी के दौरान उनकी ब्रा के स्टैप्स तक चेक किया गया। इनरवियर को खोलने के लिए कहा गया।  

एक डॉक्टर दंपति ने टीओआई को बताया, 'महाराष्ट्र के सांगली (कस्तूरबा वालचंद कॉलेज) में एक लड़की को उसका कुर्ता उतारकर उसे अंदर की तरफ से पहनने के लिए कहा गया। हमारी बेटी का सेंटर भी उसी परीक्षा केंद्र में पड़ा था। उसी ने एग्जाम के बाद हमें इस घटना की जानकारी दी। नीट जैसी बेहद महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षा में इस तरह की घटनाएं अस्वीकार्य है। एग्जाम से पहले इस तरह का बर्ताव स्टूडेंट्स को मानसिक तौर पर परेशान कर देता है।'

NEET UG : नीट में लड़कियों को फिर से ब्रा उतारने के लिए किया गया मजबूर, ट्वीट से हुआ विवाद

बंगाल के एचएमसी एजुकेशन सेंटर, हिंदमोटर में परीक्षा देने वाले एक विद्यार्थी ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना अनुभव शेयर करते हुए बताया कि बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स को अपनी पैंट बदलने या फिर इनयवियर खोलने तक के लिए कहा गया। बहुत सी लड़कियों को मजबूरन अपनी जीन्स मांग को देकर उनकी लेगिंग पहननी पड़ी। परीक्षा केंद्र के पास में कोई दुकान न होने के कारण लड़कियों को एक ऐसे खुले मैदान में अपने कपड़े बदलने पड़े, जहां लड़के भी अपने कपड़े बदल रहे थे। ऐसे वक्त में पेरेंट्स ने लड़कियों को सुरक्षा देने के लिए चारों से ओर से कवर किया ताकि वह चेंज कर सकें। 

सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट ने लिखा,  'काफी लड़कों को अपने पिता की शर्ट पहननी पड़ी। अंतिम पलों में बहुतों को इनरवियर में ही परीक्षा देने जाना पड़ा क्योंकि उनकी पैंट अलाउड नहीं थी।'

हालांकि एचएमसी एजुकेशन सेंटर की प्रिंसिपल सुनिता रॉय ने कहा कि जो स्टूडेंट्स जेबों वाली पैट पहनकर आए थे, उन्हें उसे बदलकर आने के लिए कहा गया था क्योंकि यह ड्रेस कोड के खिलाफ था। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं वहां दो ऑब्जर्वरों के साथ खड़ी थी। कुछ कॉलर के साथ आए तो कुछ जेबों वाली पैंटों के साथ। मैं और मेरी टीम कैंची से जेबों को काट रहे थे। मैं स्टूडेंट्स से कपड़े हमारे कमरों में बदलने के लिए कहा था। अब किसी विद्यार्थी ने कहीं और कपड़े बदले तो यह एग्जाम सेंटर के गेट के बाहर है। हमने स्टूडेंट्स से यह भी कहा कि कि जिन स्टूडेंट्स का घर पास है, वह कपड़े बदलकर आ सकते हैं। वह 1.30 तक एंटर कर सकते थे।' 

कई कोशिशों के बावजूद भी नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) की ओर से इस पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी गई है। 

