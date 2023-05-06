Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET UG: कल नीट देने किन कपड़ों में जाएं, किस साइज की कितनी फोटो जरूरी, ये डॉक्यूमेंट होंगे चेक, जानें सब कुछ

NEET UG: कल नीट देने किन कपड़ों में जाएं, किस साइज की कितनी फोटो जरूरी, ये डॉक्यूमेंट होंगे चेक, जानें सब कुछ

NEET Dress Code 2023: नीट परीक्षा में स्लीपर पहनकर आएं। महिलाएं कम हील वाली सैंडल पहनकर आ सकती हैं। जूते पहनकर आने की इजाजत नहीं है। पूरी बाजू वाले कपड़े पहनकर आने की अनुमति नहीं है।

NEET UG: कल नीट देने किन कपड़ों में जाएं, किस साइज की कितनी फोटो जरूरी, ये डॉक्यूमेंट होंगे चेक, जानें सब कुछ
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 01:14 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

NEET UG 2023: देश भर के मेडिकल, डेंटल और आयुष कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस, बीएएमस, बीएचएमएस समेत विभिन्न कोर्सेज में दाखिले के लिए नीट यूजी 2023 का आयोजन कल 7 मई, 2023 को देश भर के 499 शहरों में किया जाएगा। यह परीक्षा भारत के बाहर भी 14 शहरों में कराई जा रही है। परीक्षा का आयोजन दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5:20 बजे तक होगी। उम्मीदवार नीट एडमिट कार्ड पर दी दिए गए दिशानिर्देशों को ध्यान से पढ़ लें। परीक्षार्थियों को आधा घंटा पहले तक यानी 1.30 बजे तक ही एंट्री दी जाएगी। 1.30 बजे के बाद जो अभ्यर्थी आएंगे, उन्हें प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। 1.30 से 1.45 तक परीक्षा कक्ष में एडमिट कार्ड चेक करने और गाइडलाइंस बताने का काम चलेगा। टेस्ट बुकलेट 1.45 बजे बांटी जानी शुरू होगी। 1.50 बजे से छात्र टेस्ट बुलकेट पर अपनी डिटेल्स भर सकेंगे। 2 बजे से परीक्षा शुरू होगी। 5.20 बजे संपन्न होगी। एनटीए ने अभ्यर्थियों को अपना परीक्षा केंद्र एक दिन पहले ही देख लेने की सलाह दी है ताकि एग्जाम वाले दिन सेंटर पर पहुंचने में कोई दिक्कत न हो। 

नीट परीक्षा में ये डॉक्यूमेंट व फोटो ले जाना न भूलें
- उम्मीदवार अपने नीट एडमिट कार्ड के अलावा ऑरिजनल आधार कार्ड/ पैन कार्ड/ वोटर आईडी या अन्य कोई फोटो आईडी प्रूफ भी लाएं। 
- एडमिट कार्ड पर पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो लगाकर आएं।
- अटेडेंस शीट पर चिपकाने के लिए एक पासपोर्ट साइज का फोटो जरूर लाएं। फोटो का बैकग्राउंड सफेद हो।
- एडमिट कार्ड के साथ डाउनलोड किए गए परफॉर्मा में पोस्ट कार्ड साइज 4*6 का फोटो लगाएं। इसे एग्जाम हॉल में इनविजिलेटर को देना होगा।
- जो उम्मीदवार एडमिट कार्ड के साथ डाउनलोड किए गए प्रोफार्मा पर पोस्टकार्ड आकार (4X6) का फोटो चिपकाया हुआ और एक अन्य पासपोर्ट आकार का फोटो साथ नहीं लाएंगे, उन्हें प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। 

परीक्षा लिखने के लिए नीला या काला बॉलपॉइंट पेन ही लाएं। मोबाइल व अन्य ब्लूटूथ, माइक्रोफोन, कैलकुलेटर, घड़ी जैसे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट न लाएं। 

NEET 2023 : जूतों की अनुमति नहीं, आधा घंटा पहले पहुंचे, जानें नीट ड्रेस कोड समेत परीक्षा के 10 अहम नियम

नीट ड्रेस कोड ( NEET Dress Code )
- स्लीपर पहनकर आएं। महिलाएं कम हील वाली सैंडल पहनकर आ सकती हैं। जूते पहनकर आने की इजाजत नहीं है। 
- पूरी बाजू वाले कपड़े पहनकर आने की अनुमति नहीं है।
- अगर कोई उम्मीदवार कल्चरल ड्रेस में आता है तो इन छात्रों को उचित तलाशी के लिए साढ़े 12 बजे केंद्र पर पहुंचना चाहिए।
- जूलरी पहनकर आना भी मना है। सन ग्लासेस, घड़ी, टोपी पहनकर एग्जाम देने की अनुमति नहीं है।
- हेयर बैंड, ताबीज, बेल्ट, स्कार्फ, अंगूठी, कड़ा, कान के बूंदे, नाक की लौंग, गले का हार, बिल्ला, कलाई घड़ी, ब्रेसलेट, कमैरी, मेटेलिक आइटम अपने साथ न लाएं।

महिला कर्मचारी लेंगी लड़कियों की तलाशी
पिछले साल नीट परीक्षा में तलाशी के दौरान लड़कियों की ब्रा उतरवाने जैसी शर्मनाक घटना इस साल फिर से न हो, इसके लिए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने गाइडलाइंस जारी की है। एनटीए ने कहा है कि वह परीक्षा को पूरी निष्पक्षता और पारदर्शिता के साथ आयोजित करने में विश्वास रखता है। हालांकि यह भी मानता है कि छात्राओं की तलाशी में संवेदनशीलता बरती जानी चाहिए। एनटीए छात्राओं की तलाशी के संबंध में परीक्षा केंद्र के स्टाफ व अन्य अधिकारियों को व्यापक दिशानिर्देश जारी किए हैं। छात्राओं की तलाशी परीक्षा केंद्र पर तैनात महिला कर्मचारियों द्वारा एक बंद एनक्लोजर के अंदर ली जाएगी। 
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Neet 2023Neet UgNeet Exam Newsअन्य..