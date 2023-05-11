NEET answer key 2023: नीट की आंसर की जल्द हो सकती है जारी

Hindustan Hindi News
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 02:53 PM

NEET Answer Key 2022: एनटीए ने नीट यूजी 2022 की 'आंसर की' और ओएमआर शीट जल्द ही किसी भी दिन जारी की जा सकती है। नीट यूजी परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले अभ्यर्थी नीट की वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in से अपनी 'आंसर की' और ओएमआर शीट चेक कर सकेंगे। आपको बता दें कि देशभर में 7 मई को नीट परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया था।  आपको बता दें कि इस साल नीट दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5.20 बजे के बीच देश के 546 शहरों में पेन पेपर मोड में हुआ। भारत से बाहर भी यह 14 शहरों में आयोजित की गई। नीट यूजी 2023 के लिए रिकॉर्ड 20.87 लाख आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिनमें करीब 12 लाख महिला उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं।

आवेदन पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 2.57 लाख अधिक हैं। इस साल महिला उम्मीदवारों की संख्या, पुरुष उम्मीदवारों की तुलना में अधिक है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक इस साल 11.8 लाख महिला उम्मीदवारों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया है, जबकि इसकी तुलना में 9.02 लाख पुरुष उम्मीदारों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी की ओर से नीट की प्रॉविजनल 'आंसर की' के साथ ही ओएमआर आंसर शीट का लिंक ओपन कर दिया जाएगा। अगर आप आंसर की से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं, तो  गलत प्रश्नों/उत्तरों पर अभ्यर्थी अपनी आपत्ति भी दर्ज करा सकते हैं।  

नीट के जरिए मेडिकल कॉलेजों में स्नातक स्तरीय मेडिकल कोर्सों में प्रवेश दिया जाता है। नीट यूजी के जरिए नेशनल मेडिकल कमिशन (NMC) देशभर के मेडिकल कॉलेजों, डेंटल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस कीसीटों, बीडीएस की सीटों, आयुष की सीटों में एडमिशन होता है।

