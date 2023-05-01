Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET 2023: NTA ने जारी की नीट यूजी एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप, इस Direct Link से करें डाउनलोड

NEET 2023: NTA ने जारी की नीट यूजी एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप, इस Direct Link से करें डाउनलोड

एनटीए ने कहा है कि अगर किसी अभ्यर्थी को नीट एग्जाम सिटी चेक करने या डाउनलोड करने में कोई दिक्कत आती है तो वह 011-40759000 पर फोन कर सकता है या फिर neet@nta.ac.in पर ईमेल कर सकता है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 07:07 AM

NEET Admit Card 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए)  ने मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट के एडमिट कार्ड से पहले एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी कर दी है। एग्जाम सिटी डिटेल्स जारी होने से नीट अभ्यर्थियों को पता चल जाएगा कि उनकी परीक्षा किस शहर में है। एनटीए ने कहा है कि अभ्यर्थी एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप को एडमिट कार्ड न मानें। एडमिट कार्ड कुछेक दिनों में neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। एनटीए ने कहा है कि अगर किसी अभ्यर्थी को नीट एग्जाम सिटी चेक करने या डाउनलोड करने में कोई दिक्कत आती है तो वह 011-40759000 पर फोन कर सकता है या फिर neet@nta.ac.in पर ईमेल कर सकता है।  एनटीए इस वर्ष नीट का आयोजन 7 मई को दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5.20 बजे के बीच करने जा रहा है। देश के 546 शहरों में पेन पेपर मोड यह प्रवेश परीक्षा होगी। भारत से बाहर भी यह 14 शहरों में आयोजित हो रही है।

नीट यूजी 2023 के लिए रिकॉर्ड 20.87 लाख आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिनमें करीब 12 लाख महिला उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। आवेदन पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 2.57 लाख अधिक है। इस साल महिला उम्मीदवारों की संख्या, पुरुष उम्मीदवारों की तुलना में अधिक है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक इस साल 11.8 लाख महिला उम्मीदवारों ने पंजीकरण करवाया है, जबकि इसकी तुलना में 9.02 लाख पुरुष उम्मीदारों ने पंजीकरण कराया है।

Direct Link

नीट रिजल्ट के बाद रैंक के हिसाब से मेडिकल, डेंटल, आयुष कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। नीट के जरिए ही देश भर के मेडिकल, डेंटल व आयुष कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीए व बीएएमएस, बीएचएमस समेत विभिन्न मेडिकल कोर्सेज में दाखिला होता है। 

इस साल भी नीट का पेपर 720 अंकों का ही होगा। एग्जाम पैटर्न में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। एक प्रश्न चार अंक का होगा। नेगेटिव मार्किंग होगी। हर गलत आंसर पर एक अंक काटा जाएगा। फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, बॉटनी व जूलॉजी चारों विषयों में सेक्शन ए में 35, सेक्शन बी में 15 प्रश्न होंगे। 15 में से कोई 10 प्रश्न करने होंगे। विद्यार्थियों को 200 में से 180 प्रश्न हल करने होंगे।

एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक आवेदन संख्या में वृद्धि का कारण मेडिकल की पढ़ाई में प्रवेश की केन्द्रीयकृत प्रवेश व्यवस्था है। पहले एमबीबीएस की सीटों पर ही प्रवेश दिया जाता था। इसके बाद इसमें डेंटल कोर्स की सीटें जोड़ी गयीं, फिर आयूष की आयुर्वेद, यूनानी, होम्योपैथ, वेटेनरी कोर्सेज से ग्रेजुएशन प्रोग्राम की सीटों को शामिल किया। अब कई पैरामेडिकल कोर्सेज और नर्सिंग कोर्सेज भी जोड़ दिये गये हैं।

