हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET Admit Card 2023 Download : नीट एडमिट कार्ड neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी, यह रहा Direct Link

NEET Admit Card 2023 Download : नीट एडमिट कार्ड neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी, यह रहा Direct Link

NEET Admit Card 2023: एनटीए  ने मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। नीट परीक्षा में बैठ रहे विद्यार्थी इन्हें आधिकारिक वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

NEET Admit Card 2023 Download : नीट एडमिट कार्ड neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी, यह रहा Direct Link
Pankaj Vijay,नई दिल्ली Thu, 04 May 2023 10:15 AM

NEET Admit Card 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए)  ने मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। नीट परीक्षा में बैठ रहे विद्यार्थी इन्हें आधिकारिक वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जाकर या नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक कर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एडमिट कार्ड में एग्जाम सेंटर, परीक्षा की टाइमिंग और अन्य गाइडलाइंस दी गई है। छात्रों को सलाह है कि वे एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर लें और गाइडलाइंस के हिसाब से परीक्षा में शामिल हों। इससे पहले एनटीए ने नीट की एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप जारी की थी। नीट अभ्यर्थियों को पता चल गया था कि उनकी परीक्षा किस शहर में है। एनटीए इस वर्ष नीट का आयोजन 7 मई को दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5.20 बजे के बीच करने जा रहा है। देश के 546 शहरों में पेन पेपर मोड यह प्रवेश परीक्षा होगी। भारत से बाहर भी यह 14 शहरों में आयोजित हो रही है।

नीट एडमिट कार्ड 2023 (NEET admit card 2023) को कैसे डाउनलोड करें
- सबसे पहले neet.nta.nic.in पर जाएं।
- Download Admit Card के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
-  वहां डाउनलोड एडमिट कार्ड के दो लिंक नजर आएंगे। किसी पर भी क्लिक करें। 
- एडमिट कार्ड पेज खुलने पर अपना एप्लीकेशन नंबर, डेट ऑफ बर्थ व सिक्योरिटी पिन डालें। सब्मिट करने पर आपका एडमिट कार्ड सामने आ जाएगा। 

NEET Admit Card Direct Link

नीट यूजी 2023 के लिए रिकॉर्ड 20.87 लाख आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिनमें करीब 12 लाख महिला उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। आवेदन पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 2.57 लाख अधिक है। इस साल महिला उम्मीदवारों की संख्या, पुरुष उम्मीदवारों की तुलना में अधिक है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक इस साल 11.8 लाख महिला उम्मीदवारों ने पंजीकरण करवाया है, जबकि इसकी तुलना में 9.02 लाख पुरुष उम्मीदारों ने पंजीकरण कराया है।

नीट रिजल्ट के बाद रैंक के हिसाब से मेडिकल, डेंटल, आयुष कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। नीट के जरिए ही देश भर के मेडिकल, डेंटल व आयुष कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीए व बीएएमएस, बीएचएमस समेत विभिन्न मेडिकल कोर्सेज में दाखिला होता है। 

इस साल भी नीट का पेपर 720 अंकों का ही होगा। एग्जाम पैटर्न में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। एक प्रश्न चार अंक का होगा। नेगेटिव मार्किंग होगी। हर गलत आंसर पर एक अंक काटा जाएगा। फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, बॉटनी व जूलॉजी चारों विषयों में सेक्शन ए में 35, सेक्शन बी में 15 प्रश्न होंगे। 15 में से कोई 10 प्रश्न करने होंगे। विद्यार्थियों को 200 में से 180 प्रश्न हल करने होंगे।

एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक आवेदन संख्या में वृद्धि का कारण मेडिकल की पढ़ाई में प्रवेश की केन्द्रीयकृत प्रवेश व्यवस्था है। पहले एमबीबीएस की सीटों पर ही प्रवेश दिया जाता था। इसके बाद इसमें डेंटल कोर्स की सीटें जोड़ी गयीं, फिर आयूष की आयुर्वेद, यूनानी, होम्योपैथ, वेटेनरी कोर्सेज से ग्रेजुएशन प्रोग्राम की सीटों को शामिल किया। अब कई पैरामेडिकल कोर्सेज और नर्सिंग कोर्सेज भी जोड़ दिये गये हैं।

