Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET 2023 MBBS admission: पीएमसीएच 650 अंक तक जा सकता है नामांकन का कटऑफ, जानें कितनी सीटों पर नामांकन

NEET 2023 MBBS admission: पीएमसीएच 650 अंक तक जा सकता है नामांकन का कटऑफ, जानें कितनी सीटों पर नामांकन

 नीट के बाद छात्र-छात्राओं को रिजल्ट का इंतजार है। बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस में नामांकन के लिए कितना कटऑफ जाएगा इसके कयास लगने शुरू हो गए हैं। बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में छात्र-छात्राओं की

NEET 2023 MBBS admission: पीएमसीएच 650 अंक तक जा सकता है नामांकन का कटऑफ, जानें कितनी सीटों पर नामांकन
Anuradha Pandeyअभिषेक कुमार,पटनाThu, 11 May 2023 07:08 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

 नीट के बाद छात्र-छात्राओं को रिजल्ट का इंतजार है। बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस में नामांकन के लिए कितना कटऑफ जाएगा इसके कयास लगने शुरू हो गए हैं। बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में छात्र-छात्राओं की पहली पसंद पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज है। इसके बाद ही आईजीआईएमएस और एनएमसीएच में नामांकन लेना पंसद करते हैं। यहां का कटऑफ सबसे अधिक होता है। यहां की 15 प्रतिशत सीटों पर नामांकन केन्द्रीय कोटा और शेष 85 प्रतिशत सीटों पर बिहार के कॉलेजों में नामांकन होता है।पिछली बार का कटऑफ देखा जाए तो काउंसिलिंग में पीएमसीएच में सामान्य श्रेणी का कटऑफ 649 अंक पर गया था, इसबार ऐसा लग रहा है कि 650 से 655 अंक के बीच नामांकन होगा। पहली काउंसिलिंग में पीएमससीएच का ओबीसी का 645 अंक, ईडब्ल्यूएस का 641 अंक और ईबीसी का 636 अंकों पर पीएमसीएच में नामांकन हुआ था। इस बार संभावना जताई जा रही है कि इसमें कुछ अंकों का अंतर होगा। इस बार आवेदकों की संख्या पिछले साल से अधिक है। मेडिकल परीक्षा विशेषज्ञ गोल के उप निदेशक ने रंजय सिंह ने बताया कि बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों के कटऑफ में ज्यादा अंकों का अंतर नहीं होता है। इसमें मुश्किल से पांच अंकों का अंतर होगा। अभी से छात्रों को जरूरी सर्टिफिकेट बना लेना होगा।

इतनी सीटें पर नामांकन

मेडिकल कॉलेज सीटें

पीएमसी, पटना 200

आईजीआईएमएस, पटना 120

एनएमसी, पटना 150

डीएमसी, दरभंगा 120

जेएलएमएनसी, भागलपुर 120

एसकेएमसी, मुजाफ्फरपुर 120

वीआईएमएस, पावापुरी 120

एएनएमसी, गया 120

जीएमसी, बेतिया 120

जेकेटीएमसी, मधेपुरा 100

इएसआईसी, बिहटा 120

मेडिकल कॉलेजों में 2022 की काउंसिलिंग का कटऑफ

मेडिकल कॉलेज सामान्य बीसी ईडब्ल्यूएस ईबीसी

पीएमसी्, पटना 649 645 641 636

आईजीआईएमएस, पटना 641 640 637 630

एनएमसी, पटना 636 635 634 629

डीएमसी, दरभंगा 633 631 631 626

इएसआईसी, बिहटा 629 616 517 602

एएनएमसी, गया 629 620 620 602

बीआईएमएस, नालंदा 628 620 619 602

एसकेएमसी, मुजाफ्फरपुर 628 625 622 615

जेएलएमएनसी, भागलपुर 627 626 623 620

जेकेटीएमसी, मधेपुरा -- 615 609 599

जीएमसी, बेतिया -- 615 613 600

इन्हें किसी प्रमाणपत्र की आवश्यकता नहीं

बिना ईडब्ल्यूएस वाले सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों को किसी भी प्रकार के श्रेणी प्रमाण पत्र की आवश्यकता नहीं है। ओबीसी क्रीमी लेयर के छात्र (माता-पिता की वार्षिक आय 8 लाख से अधिक) को केंद्रीय कोटा में सामान्य श्रेणी के रूप में माना जाएगा, इसलिए ओबीसी प्रमाणपत्र तैयार करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। हालांकि, ओबीसी छात्र स्टेट कोटे में कैटेगरी का लाभ ले सकते हैं।


 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
NEETNeet 2023Neet Resultअन्य..