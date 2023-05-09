NEET 2023: नीट में कितने अंक वाले को मिल सकता है सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में MBBS में एडमिशन?

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET 2023: नीट में कितने अंक वाले को मिल सकता है सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में MBBS में एडमिशन?

नीट को लेकर छात्रों के दिमाग में कई तरह के सवाल चल रहे हैं। परीक्षा विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो प्रश्नों का जो स्तर था, उसके हिसाब से कटऑफ पिछले साल के मुकाबले थोड़ा ऊपर जाएगा। इस बार आवेदकों की संख्या भी

Anuradha Pandeyअभिषेक कुमार,पटनाTue, 09 May 2023 07:43 AM

नीट को लेकर छात्रों के दिमाग में कई तरह के सवाल चल रहे हैं। परीक्षा विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो प्रश्नों का जो स्तर था, उसके हिसाब से कटऑफ पिछले साल के मुकाबले थोड़ा ऊपर जाएगा। इस बार आवेदकों की संख्या भी अधिक थी। ऐसी स्थिति में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 600 से 605 अंक प्राप्त करने वाले सामान्य श्रेणी के छात्रों का दाखिला होने की पूरी संभावना है। इससे थोड़ा नीचे अंक वाले ओबीसी व ईबीसी के छात्रों का दाखिला सरकारी कॉलेज में हो जाएगा।

मेडिकल परीक्षा विशेषज्ञ गोल के उप निदेशक रंजय सिंह ने बताया कि देश के टॉप थ्री मेडिकल कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 695 से 700 अंक प्राप्त करने होंगे। खासकर दिल्ली एम्स में नामांकन के लिए सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों को 700 से 705 अंक लाना होगा। इससे चार-पांच अंक नीचे लाने वाले ओबीसी और ईडब्ल्यूएस के छात्र-छात्राओं का नामांकन होगा।

दूसरी तरफ मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज में सामान्य श्रेणी के लिए 695 से 700 अंक पर नामांकन संभव है तो सफदरगंज मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए 680 से ऊपर अंक चाहिए। वर्तमान में सरकारी व निजी मेडिकल कॉलेजों को मिलाकर देशभर में एक लाख तीन हजार सीटें हैं। बिहार के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में 1150 सीटें व निजी में एक हजार सीटें हैं।

इधर परीक्षा में जीव विज्ञान के कुछ प्रश्न मिस प्रिटिंग थे। इसके साथ कुछ प्रश्नों का हिंदी रूपांतरण सही नहीं था। इससे परीक्षार्थी परेशान हो गये थे। परीक्षा विशेषज्ञों ने बताया कि नीट यूजी के पेपर एनसीईआरटी आधारित था। वहीं रसायन शास्त्रत्त् का पेपर पिछले वर्ष से आसान थे। फिजीकल केमिस्ट्री, ऑर्गेनिक केमिस्ट्री एवं इनऑर्गेनिक केमिस्ट्री की बात करें तो पिछले वर्ष फिजीकल केमिस्ट्री में 17 तो इस वर्ष 15, ऑर्गेनिक केमिस्ट्री में पिछले वर्ष 17 और इस वर्ष 18 प्रश्न पूछे गये। इनऑर्गेनिक केमिस्ट्री में पिछले वर्ष 16 तो इस वर्ष 17 सवाल आए।

