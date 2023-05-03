Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरneet 2023 admit card : बिहार से एक लाख छात्र देंगे नीट, परीक्षा के लिए राज्य में खास इंतजाम, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण प्रतिबंधित

neet 2023 admit card : बिहार से एक लाख छात्र देंगे नीट, परीक्षा के लिए राज्य में खास इंतजाम, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण प्रतिबंधित

neet 2023 admit card release: मेडिकल कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए सात मई को नीट की परीक्षा होनी है। नीट को लेकर बिहार में परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर विशेष इंतजाम किया गया है। नीट यूजी के प्रवेश पत्र जल्द ही ऑ

neet 2023 admit card : बिहार से एक लाख छात्र देंगे नीट, परीक्षा के लिए राज्य में खास इंतजाम, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण प्रतिबंधित
Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाWed, 03 May 2023 07:59 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

मेडिकल कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए सात मई को नीट की परीक्षा होनी है। नीट को लेकर बिहार में परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर विशेष इंतजाम किया गया है। नीट यूजी के प्रवेश पत्र जल्द ही ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी किए जाएंगे। नीट परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए बिहार से एक लाख अभ्यार्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। वहीं, देशभर में आवेदन करने वाले अभ्यार्थियों की संख्या 21 लाख के आसपास है। पिछले वर्ष नीट परीक्षा में 18 लाख 72 हजार विद्यार्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। बिहार के 27 जिलों में परीक्षा होगी। एमबीबीएस कोर्स के एक लाख तीन हजार सीटें हैं।

केंद्रों पर दो बार जांच के आदेश परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर छात्रों की दो बार जांच कराने का आदेश दिया गया है। एक परीक्षा केन्द्र के मुख्यद्वार और दूसरा क्लासरूम में प्रवेश करते समय जांच की जानी है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स गैजेट पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। खासकर परीक्षा में कोई स्कॉलर नहीं बैठे। इसके लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया है। पहले एमबीबीएस की सीटों पर ही प्रवेश दिया जाता था। इसके बाद इसमें डेंटल कोर्स की सीटें जोड़ी गई। फिर आयुर्वेद, यूनानी, होम्योपैथी कोर्सेज से ग्रेजुएशन प्रोग्राम की सीटों को शामिल किया।

सात मई को होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा 720 अंकों की ही होगी। परीक्षा का पैटर्न भी पिछले साल की तरह रहेगा। इसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। एक प्रश्न 4 अंक का होगा। गलत उत्तर देने पर एक अंक का निगेटिव मार्किंग होगा। भैतिकी, रसायन, बनस्पति विज्ञान व जंतुविज्ञान में सेक्शन ए में 35 तथा सेक्शन बी में 15 प्रश्न आएंगे। इन 15 में से कोई 10 प्रश्नों के उत्तर देने होंगे। विद्यार्थियों को 200 में से 180 प्रश्न हल करने होंगे। इसके लिए तीन घंटे 20 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा।

मेडिकल परीक्षा विशेषज्ञ गोल के रंजय सिंह ने बताया कि अंतिम समय में छात्रों को पढ़े हुए विषय का रिवीजन करना है। कुछ नया पढ़ने की जरूरत नहीं है। एनसीईआरटी की पुस्तकों पर विशेष ध्यान देना है। तीनों विषयों में ज्यादतर प्रश्न इसी से पूछे जाते हैं। बिहार के 27 जिलों में नीट यूजी की परीक्षा होगी। सुरक्षा की दृष्टिकोण से एनटीए ने राज्य के कुछ जिलों में परीक्षा का केंद्र नहीं बनाया है। इसमें अररिया, अरवल, बांका, खगड़िया, कैमूर, जमुई, नवादा, शेखपुरा में नीट यूजी 2023 परीक्षा का केंद्र नहीं होगा। वहीं 27 जिले पटना, गया, हाजीपुर, मधुबनी, नालंदा, सीतामढ़ी, वैशाली, आरा, औरंगाबाद, बेगूसराय, बेतिया, भागलपुर, बक्सर, दरभंगा, गोपालगंज, जहानाबाद, कटिहार, लखीसराय, मधेपुरा, मोतिहारी, मुंगेर, मुजफ्फरपुर, पूर्णिया, समस्तीपुर, सासाराम, सीवान, सुपौल में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Neet 2023NEETNeet Admit Card