NEET 2023 Admit Card: 7 जून को नीट यूजी परीक्षा, जल्द जारी होंगे एडमिट कार्ड

NEET 2023 Admit Card: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) की ओर से नीट यूजी 2023 परीक्षा 7 मई 2023, रविवार को आयोजित की जाएगी। नीट यूजी के प्रवेश पत्र जल्द ही ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी किए जाएंग

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 05:22 PM

NEET 2023 Admit Card: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) की ओर से नीट यूजी 2023 परीक्षा 7 मई 2023, रविवार को आयोजित की जाएगी। नीट यूजी के प्रवेश पत्र जल्द ही ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर जारी किए जाएंगे। अभ्यर्थी अपने एडमिट कार्ड अप्लीकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ के जरिए अपने एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। इससे पहले एनटीए ने पहले ही नीट यूजी की एग्जाम सिटी इन्फॉर्मेशन स्लिप पहले ही जारी कर चुका है। नीट परीक्षा के दिन अभ्यर्थियों को नीट एडमिट कार्ड का प्रिंटआउट और जरूरी दस्तावेज व फोटो ले जानी होंगी। एडमिट कार्ड पर परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षा से जुड़े दिशा- निर्देश दिए होंगे, जिन्हें अभ्यर्थी ध्यान से पढ़कर ही परीक्षा केंद्र पर जाएंगे।

अभ्यर्थियों को सलाह है कि परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले ही परीक्षा केंद्र कें बारे में पर्याप्त जानकारी हासिल कर लें। नीट यूजी 2023 एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने में यदि कोई दिक्कत हो तो एनटीए के संपर्क नंबर - 011-40759000 पर ई-मेल आईडी neet@nta.ac.in पर ई मेल कर सकते हैं।

नीट परीक्षा पैटर्न के हिसाब से पेपर 4 विषयों में बंटा होगा। प्रत्येक विषय के दो भाग होंगे। सेक्शन ए में 35 प्रश्न होंगे और सेक्शन बी में 15 प्रश्न होंगे। इन 15 प्रश्नों में से अभ्यर्थियों को कुल 10 प्रश्न ही करने होंगे। इस प्रकार से प्रश्नों की कुल संख्या के हिसाब से प्रत्येक के लिए बराबर समय दिया जाएगा।

नीट यूजी परीक्षा 2023 के लिए इस साल 20 लाख अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नीट यूजी परक्षा में भाग लेने की संभावना है। परीक्षा का आयोजन दोपहर दो बजे से शाम 5.20 बजे तक किया जाएगा। 
 

