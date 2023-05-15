MPBSE MP Board 8th Result 2023: mpresults.nic.in पर जारी होगा एमपी बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMPBSE MP Board 8th Result 2023: mpresults.nic.in पर जारी होगा एमपी बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2023 Live: एमपी बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा पास करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को कुल 33 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल करने होंगे। नतीजे कुछ देर में जारी होने वाले हैं। इस तरह आसानी से नतीजे चेक कर सकेंगे

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 12:12 PM

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2023 Live: एमपी बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा पास करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को कुल 33 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल करने होंगे। नतीजे कुछ देर में जारी होने वाले हैं। इस तरह आसानी से नतीजे चेक कर सकेंगे। रिजल्ट घोषित होने के बाद, इसे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - rskmp.in और mpresults.nic.in पर छात्रों के लिए उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।  

चेक करें एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं 8वीं रिजल्ट

स्टेप-1 - एमपी बोर्ड 8वीं 8वीं रिजल्ट की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rskmp.in या mpresults.nic.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप-2 - यहां एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं या 8वीं कक्षा रिजल्ट 2023 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप-3 - एक नया पेज खुल कर आएगा। स्टेप-4 -इसमें रोल नंबर, रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर दर्ज करें। स्टेप-5 - रिजल्ट तुरंत आपकी स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
स्टेप-6 - इसे डाउनलोड करके चेक कर लें।

MpbseMp Board 8th Result 2023Mponline