MPPEB teacher Recruitment 2023: MP में शिक्षकों के पदों पर बंपर भर्ती, 8,720 पदों के लिए आवेदन 18 मई से

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMPPEB teacher Recruitment 2023: MP में शिक्षकों के पदों पर बंपर भर्ती, 8,720 पदों के लिए आवेदन 18 मई से

MP HSTET 2023 Notification: मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी सेलेक्शन बोर्ड (MPESB) इस बार बंपर पदों पर शिक्षकों की भर्ती कर रहा है। कुल मिलाकर 8720 पदों पर विभिन्न शिक्षकों की भर्ती की जाएगी। भर्ती के लिए आवेदन

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 10:00 AM

MP HSTET 2023 Notification: मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी सेलेक्शन बोर्ड (MPESB) इस बार बंपर पदों पर शिक्षकों की भर्ती कर रहा है। कुल मिलाकर 8720 पदों पर विभिन्न शिक्षकों की भर्ती की जाएगी। भर्ती के लिए आवेदन अभी शुरू नहीं हुए हैं। आवेदन 18 मई से शुरू होंगे। आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 6 जून 2023 होगी। उम्मीदवार कर्मचारी सेलेक्शन बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट  esb.mp.gov.in पर आवेदन का लिंक एक्टिव होने पर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा का आयोजन अगस्त में किया जाएगा। इस वैकेंसी के जरिए राज्य का शिक्षा विभाग एंड जनजातीय कार्य विभाग में पदों को भरा जाएगा। ये पद विभिन्न विषयों में हैं, जैसे हिंदी, इंगलिश, संस्कृत, उर्दू, मैथ, बायो, फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, हिस्ट्री, पॉल साइंस, ज्योग्राफी, कॉमर्स, होम साइंस, इक्नोमिक्स आदि के पदों को भरा जाएगा।

Read Full notification here
इसके जरिए सरकारी स्कूलों में 16 विषयों में उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षक के 8720 पद भरे जाएंगे। इनमें स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के 7591 पद और जनजातीय कार्य विभाग के 1129 पद शामिल हैं। उम्मीदवारों का चयन लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा। जनरल उम्मीदवारों के लिए 500रुपए आवेदन शुल्क और अन्य उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन शुल्क 250 रुपए है। 

महत्वपूर्ण तारीख
आवेदन की तारीख : 18 मई 2023
आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख : 1 जून 2023
परीक्षा की तिथि- अगस्त 2023

आयु सीमा-उम्मीदवारों की न्यूनतम आयु 21 साल होनी चाहिए। आयु की गणना 1 जनवरी 2023 से होगी।

MPPEB RecruitmentMPPEB