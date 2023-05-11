Hindustan Hindi News
MPPEB PAT 2023: 12वीं पास करें एमपी में 4 साल के BSc और BTech कोर्स के लिए आवेदन

MP PAT 2023: मध्य प्रदेश प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड ( एमपीपीईबी ) ने प्री एग्रीकल्चर टेस्ट ( MP PAT ) का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा का आयोजन 11 और 12 जुलाई 2023 को किया जाएगा

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 04:48 PM

MP PAT 2023: मध्य प्रदेश प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड ( एमपीपीईबी ) ने प्री एग्रीकल्चर टेस्ट ( MP PAT ) का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। एमपी के विश्वविद्यालयों एवं कॉलेजों में एग्रीकल्चर अंडर ग्रेजुएट कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए इस प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन 11 और 12 जुलाई 2023 को किया जाएगा। इसके लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 26 मई 2023 से शुरू होगी। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार peb.mp.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 9 जून  है। 26 मई से 14 जून तक आवेदन पत्र में करेक्शन भी कर सकेंगे।

11 और 12 जुलाई को टेस्ट का आयोजन तीन-तीन घंटों की दो शिफ्टों में किया जाएगा, जो कि सुबह 9 बजे और दोपहर 2 बजे शुरू होंगी। परीक्षा एमपी के भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर, ग्वालियर, उज्जैन, सतना, सागर, रतलाम, नीमच जिलों में बनाए जाने वाले केंद्रों पर आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा के दिन काला बॉल पेन व एडमिट कार्ड अपने साथ लाने होंगे। 

योग्यता
12वीं साइंस या कृषि विषयों के साथ। 

आवेदन शुल्क
अनारक्षित वर्ग के लिए आवेदन शुल्क- 500 रुपये
आरक्षित वर्ग के लिए आवेदन शुल्क- 250 रुपये
कियोस्क से फॉर्म भरने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए एमपी ऑनलाइन का पोर्टल शुल्क - 60 रुपये
अतिरिक्त रजिस्टर्ड सिटिजन यूजर के माध्यम से लॉग इन कर फॉर्म भरने पर पोर्टल शुल्क - 20 रुपये

इसके जरिए बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर, बीएससी हॉर्टिकल्चर, बीएससी फॉरेस्ट्री, 4 वर्षीय बीटेक एग्रीकल्चर इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन दिया जाएगा।

नोटिफिकेशन देखने के लिए क्लिक करें 

योग्यता 
4 वर्षीय बीएससी ऑनर्स कृषि- 12वीं 
4 वर्षीय बीएससी ऑनर्स उद्यानिकी- 
4 वर्षीय बीएससी ऑनर्स वानिकी
उपरोक्त तीनों कोर्स के लिए योग्यता - 12वीं पास निम्न विषयों के साथ
साइंस ग्रुप - फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री एवं इनमें से कोई एक - गणित, बायो या कृषि।
अथवा
कृषि ग्रुप 
1. कृषि के लिए उपयोगी विज्ञान एवं गणित।
2. फसल उत्पादन एवं उद्यान शास्त्र एवं पशुपालन एवं कुक्कुट पालन के तत्व।
अथवा
साइंस ग्रुप - बायो, केमिस्ट्री व कृषि।

- 4 वर्षीय बीटेक एग्रीकल्चर इंजीनियरिंग -  फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, मैथ्स, इंग्लिश के साथ 12वीं पास। 

