MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023:जानें पिछले पांच सालों में कब-कब जारी हुआ है रिजल्ट

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 03:17 PM

 मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MPBSE) की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in या  mpbse.nic.in पर रिजल्ट चेक किए जा सकेंगे। अभी बोर्ड ने ऑफिशियली कोई तारीख जारी नहीं की है। लेकिन अब किसी भी दिन नतीजे जारी किए जा सकते हैं। यह भी उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि एमपी बोर्ड एक साथ 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजे जारी करेगा।  पिछले कुछ सालों की रिजल्ट को देखा जाए तो कोविड से पहले नतीजे मई में जारी कर दिए गए थे, इसलिए अब 15 मई नतीजों के आने की उम्मीद है। 2018 की बात करें तो एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे 14 मई को, 2019 में 15 मई को और 2020 में कोविड के कारण 4 जुलाई और 2021 में भी  15 जुलाई को जारी किए गए थे। वहीं पिछले साल 29 अप्रैल को ही नतीजे जारी कर दिए गए थे। कोविड के दिनों को छोड़ भी दिया जाए तो एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे 15 मई तक जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

12वीं क्लास के नतीजों की बात करें तो 12वीं क्लास के बोर्ड के नतीजे भी 2018 से लेकर 2019 तक 14 से 15 मई के बीच जारी कर दिए गए थे। वहीं साल 2020 और 2021 में कोविड के कारण जुलाई में नतीजे जारी किए गए थे। पिछले साल 29 अप्रैल को नतीजे घोषित हुए थे।  आपको बता दें कि मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के करीब 18 लाख बच्चे बेसब्री से नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।   एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं में 9 लाख 65 हजारऔर 12वीं में 8 लाख 500 स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में बैठे थे।

