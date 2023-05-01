MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: एमपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट रिजल्ट का इंतजार जल्द होगा खत्म

Hindustan Hindi News
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन (MPBSE) की कक्षा 10 और 12 परीक्षा के परिणामों का इंतजार जल्द खत्म होगा। एमपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षा परिणाम

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 06:33 PM

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन (MPBSE) की कक्षा 10 और 12 परीक्षा के परिणामों का इंतजार जल्द खत्म होगा। एमपी बोर्ड की ओर से जल्द ही परीक्षा परिणाम जारी करने की डेट व समय की जानकारी दी जा सकती है। एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं के रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in पर जाकर चेक किए जा सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही छात्र अपने रिजल्ट बोर्ड की दूसरी वेबसाइटों  mpbse.mponline.gov.in और mpbse.nic.in पर देख सकेंगे। इसके अलावा livehindustan.com के करियर पेज पर भी हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद चेक किए जा सकेंगे।

एमपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षा परिणाम राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार की द्वारा घोषित किए जाने की संभावना है। माना जा रहा है कि शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से इस संबंध में जल्द ही कोई सूचना जारी की जाएगी।

एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा में हर साल करीब 18 लाख छात्र-छात्राएं भाग लेते हैं। इस साल एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से 27 मार्च 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थीं। वहीं एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं की परीक्षाएं इस साल 2 मार्च से 1 अप्रैल 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थीं। 

एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट इन वेबसाइटों पर घोषित होगा-
- mpresuls.nic.in
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in 
- mpbse.nic.in

पिछले साल एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा 2022 कुल 72.72% फीसदी छात्र सफल हुए थे। हाईस्कूल में छतरपुर की छात्रा नैंसी दुबे ने 500 में से 496 अंक लाकर टॉप किया था। जबकि एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट 72.72 फीसदी रहा था। लड़कों का रिजल्ट 69.94 फीसदी और लड़कियों का रिजल्ट 75.64 फीसदी रहा था। 

