MP SET 2023 date : MPPSC ने बदली एमपी सेट परीक्षा की तिथि, जोड़े 3 नए विषय, 2 किए ड्रॉप

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMP SET 2023 date : MPPSC ने बदली एमपी सेट परीक्षा की तिथि, जोड़े 3 नए विषय, 2 किए ड्रॉप

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 09:06 AM

MPPSC MP SET 2023 : मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने एमपी सेट परीक्षा की तिथि में बदलाव किया है। मध्य प्रदेश राज्य पात्रता परीक्षा 2022 अब 27 अगस्त 2023 को होगी। पहले  एमपी सेट के 23 विषयों की परीक्षा तिथि 4 जून 2023 को होनी थी। इसके अलावा म्यूजिक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक साइंस और मैथमेटिकल यानी गणितीय विज्ञान 3 नए स्नातकोत्तर विषयों को जोड़ा गया है। अरबी एवं पर्शियन सब्जेक्ट में एक भी उम्मीदवार द्वारा आवेदन नहीं किया गया इसलिए इन दोनों विषय में परीक्षा का आयोजन नहीं होगा। इन दोनों विषयों को ड्रॉप कर दिया गया है। 

एमपी सेट 2022 का सिलेबस यूजीसी नेट व सीएसआईआर यूजीसी नेट परीक्षाओं के समान रखा गया है। मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ( MPPSC ) राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों में प्रोफेसर और सहायक प्रोफेसरों की नियुक्ति को लेकर पात्र उम्मीदवारों को शॉर्टलिस्ट करने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश सेट परीक्षा आयोजित कर रहा है। 

मध्य प्रदेश सेट परीक्षा को ऑफलाइन मोड के माध्यम से आयोजित किया जाएगा। सेट 2023 परीक्षा में टीचिंग एंड रिसर्च एप्टीट्यूड पर दो पेपर सामान्य पेपर और एक चयनित (इलेक्टिव) विषय शामिल हैं। प्रथम प्रश्नपत्र कुल 100 मार्क्स का होगा और परीक्षा का समय एक घंटे का होगा। दूसरे इलेक्टिव प्रश्न पत्र में 2 अंकों के 100 प्रश्न होंगे। दूसरे पेपर का समय 2 घंटे का होगा। 
 

MPPSC RecruitmentMPPSC