एमपी पटवारी भर्ती की आंसर-की पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराने की आज अंतिम तिथि, अभ्यर्थी MPPEB से कर रहे यह मांग

MP Patwari Answer Key : काफी अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि पहले दिन जब आंसर-की जारी हुई थी तो लिंक ओपन न होने के चलते वे आपत्ति दर्ज नहीं करवा सके थे। दूसरे दिन भी अभ्यर्थियों को दिक्कत आ रही थी।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 11:43 AM

MP Patwari Bharti 2023:  एमपी पटवारी भर्ती परीक्षा की आंसर-की पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराने की आज 1 मई अंतिम तिथि है। अगर किसी भी अभ्यर्थी को किसी प्रश्न के उत्तर पर कोई आपत्ति है तो वह आज esb.mp.gov.in पर जाकर आज आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकता है। आपत्ति के लिए प्रति प्रश्न 50 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा। इस बीच काफी अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि पहले दिन जब आंसर-की जारी हुई थी तो लिंक ओपन न होने के चलते वे आपत्ति दर्ज नहीं करवा सके थे। दूसरे दिन भी अभ्यर्थियों को दिक्कत आ रही थी। मध्य प्रदेश में पटवारी व ग्रुप 2 सब ग्रुप 4 के कुल 9073 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए कंप्यूटर बेस्ड लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन 15 मार्च से शुरू हुआ था। इस भर्ती में पटवारी के 6755 पद हैं। 

एमपीपीईबी की ओर से प्रश्‍न-पत्र में त्रुटिपूर्ण प्रश्नों के साथ-साथ परीक्षार्थियों से प्राप्त ऑनलाइन अभ्यावेदनों पर विचार किया जाएगा। इसके बाद फाइनल आंसर-की तैयारी की जाएगी। अंतिम उत्तर के संबंध में प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड भोपाल द्वारा लिया गया निर्णय अंतिम होगा।

कई सालों बाद निकली इस भर्ती के लिए रिकॉर्ड तोड़ आवेदन आए थे। पटवारी पद के लिए 12 लाख 79 हजार आवेदन आए थे। पटवारी के रिक्त पदों में 2113 पद अनारक्षित हैं। 569 ईडब्ल्यूएस, 868 एससी, 1738 एसटी और 1518 ओबीसी वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हैं। 

मिनिमम क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स
एमपी पटवारी एवं ग्रुप-2 सब ग्रुप-4 भर्ती परीक्षा में अभ्यर्थियों के लिए न्यूनतम क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स भी तय किए गए हैं। अनारक्षित वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों को कम से कम 50 फीसदी, एससी, ओबीसी व एसटी तथा दिव्यांग वर्ग को कम से कम 40 फीसदी मार्क्स लाने होंगे। आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग (ईडब्ल्यूएस) को भी 10 फीसदी की छूट दी गई है। यानी ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग के लिए भी मिनिमम क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स 40 फीसदी निर्धारित किए गए हैं। अभ्यर्थी इन्हें कटऑफ मार्क्स न समझें। यह सिर्फ मिनिमम क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स हैं। इतने मार्क्स उन्हें लाने ही होंगे। 

