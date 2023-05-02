एमपी पटवारी भर्ती परीक्षा : आंसर-की पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई गई

Hindustan Hindi News
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 09:14 AM

MP Patwari Answer Key 2023:  एमपी पटवारी भर्ती परीक्षा की आंसर-की पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी गई है। अब इस पर 3 मई तक आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं। जबकि पहले अंतिम तिथि 1 मई थी। आपत्ति के लिए प्रति प्रश्न 50 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा। आपको बता दें कि काफी अभ्यर्थियों का कहना था कि पहले दिन जब आंसर-की जारी हुई थी तो लिंक ओपन न होने के चलते वे आपत्ति दर्ज नहीं करवा सके थे। दूसरे दिन भी यही हाल था। इन्होंने ऑब्जेक्शन दर्ज कराने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग की थी। 

एमपीपीईबी की ओर से प्रश्‍न-पत्र में त्रुटिपूर्ण प्रश्नों के साथ-साथ परीक्षार्थियों से प्राप्त ऑनलाइन अभ्यावेदनों पर विचार किया जाएगा। इसके बाद फाइनल आंसर-की तैयारी की जाएगी। अंतिम उत्तर के संबंध में प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड भोपाल द्वारा लिया गया निर्णय अंतिम होगा।

मध्य प्रदेश में पटवारी व ग्रुप 2 सब ग्रुप 4 के कुल 9073 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए कंप्यूटर बेस्ड लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन 15 मार्च से शुरू हुआ था। इस भर्ती में पटवारी के 6755 पद हैं। कई सालों बाद निकली इस भर्ती के लिए रिकॉर्ड तोड़ आवेदन आए थे। पटवारी पद के लिए 12 लाख 79 हजार आवेदन आए थे। पटवारी के रिक्त पदों में 2113 पद अनारक्षित हैं। 569 ईडब्ल्यूएस, 868 एससी, 1738 एसटी और 1518 ओबीसी वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हैं। 

