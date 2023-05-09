Hindustan Hindi News
MP Jail Prahari , Forest Guard Admit Card : जारी होने वाले हैं एमपी जेल प्रहरी व वनरक्षक भर्ती के एडमिट कार्ड

MPPEB MP Jail Prahari Admit Card, MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: एमपीईएसबी आज जेल प्रहरी, वन रक्षक, क्षेत्ररक्षक, जेल प्रहरी भर्ती के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर सकता है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 12:29 PM

MPPEB MP Jail Prahari Admit Card, MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ( एमपीईएसबी ) आज जेल प्रहरी, वन रक्षक, क्षेत्ररक्षक, जेल प्रहरी और सहायक जेल अधीक्षक के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर सकता है। जेल प्रहरी, वनरक्षक ( फॉरेस्ट गार्ड ) और क्षेत्र रक्षक के 1979 पदों पर भर्ती होगी। परीक्षा 11 मई 2023 से शुरू होगी। एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने के बाद परीक्षार्थी इन्हें esb.mp.gov.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन जनवरी-फरवरी माह में लिए गए है। 

तीनों पदों के लिए एग्जाम पैटर्न- 
2 घंटे की ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा में सामान्य ज्ञान, सामान्य हिंदी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, सामान्य गणित, सामान्य विज्ञान से मल्टीपल चॉइस टाइप के 12वीं लेवल के प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। यह 100 नंबर की होगी। 
हर सही प्रश्न के लिए एक अंक मिलेगा। नेगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं होगी।

वनरक्षक ( फॉरेस्ट गार्ड) - 1772 ( 708 पद ओपन भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे)
वेतनमान - 19500-62000
चयन - लिखित परीक्षा तथा फिजिकल टेस्ट। 
फिजिकल टेस्ट - पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 25 किमी और महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 14 किमी चलना होगा।

क्षेत्ररक्षक - 140 (56 पद ओपन भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे)
वेतनमान - 19500-62000
चयन - लिखित परीक्षा तथा फिजिकल टेस्ट। 
फिजिकल टेस्ट - पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 25 किमी और महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 14 किमी चलना होगा।

जेल प्रहरी - 67 पद (37 पद ओपन भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे)
वेतनमान - 5200-20200+1900 ग्रेड पे

जेल प्रहरी फिजिकल टेस्ट- 
पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 2 मिनट 50 सेकेंड में 800 मीटर की दौड़ पूरी करनी होगी। 7.260 किलोग्राम का गोला 20 फीट तक फेंकना होगा।
महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 4 मिनट में 800 मीटर की दौड़ पूरी करनी होगी। 4 किलोग्राम का गोला 16 फीट तक फेंकना होगा।
फिजिकल टेस्ट में सिर्फ क्वालिफाई करना जरूरी होगा। जो दौड़ में फेल होगा, उसे गोला फेंक में हिस्सा लेने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी।

