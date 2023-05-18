MP Jail Prahari, Forest Guard Admit Card: जारी हुए एमपी जेल प्रहरी व वनरक्षक भर्ती के एडमिट कार्ड, पढ़े नियम

Hindustan Hindi News
MPPEB MP Jail Prahari Admit Card, MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: एमपीईएसबी आज जेल प्रहरी, वन रक्षक, क्षेत्ररक्षक, जेल प्रहरी भर्ती के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 08:35 AM

MPPEB MP Jail Prahari Admit Card, MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ( एमपीईएसबी ) ने जेल प्रहरी, वन रक्षक, क्षेत्ररक्षक, जेल प्रहरी और सहायक जेल अधीक्षक के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। परीक्षार्थी इन्हें esb.mp.gov.in पर जाकर या नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एडमिट कार्ड के साथ साथ परीक्षा की गाइडलाइंस भी जारी की गई हैं। जेल प्रहरी, वनरक्षक ( फॉरेस्ट गार्ड ) और क्षेत्र रक्षक के 1979 पदों पर भर्ती होगी। परीक्षा 22 मई 2023 से शुरू होगी। इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन जनवरी-फरवरी माह में लिए गए है। 

एग्जाम गाइडलाइंस
- उम्मीदवार को निर्देश के अनुसार एडमिट कार्ड में विधिवत(डिटेल्स) भरा हुआ लाना होगा।
-  टी.ए.सी. के द्वितीय भाग में स्वहस्ताक्षरित फोटो लगाना अनिवार्य है।
-- प्रवेश के समय, एडमिट कार्ड पर स्वघोषणा और शरीर का तापमान (थर्मो गन्स) की जाँच की जाएगी और केंद्र कर्मचारी प्रवेश पत्र पर बार कोड स्कैन करने के बाद आपको संबंधित लैब के लिए मार्गदर्शन करेंगे। उम्मीदवारों को केंद्र के कर्मचारियों द्वारा प्रदान किए गए निर्देशों का कड़ाई से पालन करना आवश्यक है।
- मोबाइल व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट लाने की अनुमति नहीं है।
- रफ़ कार्य के लिए उम्मीदवार द्वारा उपयोग के लिए प्रत्येक उम्मीदवार के डेस्क पर पांच A-4 आकार की कॉपी /शीट रखी जाएंगी। यदि उम्मीदवार द्वारा रफ़ काम के लिए अतिरिक्त शीट की आवश्यकता होती है, तो उसे मांग पर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।। 
- उम्मीदवार को ड्रॉप बॉक्स के पास उपलब्ध कर्मचारियों को प्रदर्शित करने के बाद एडमिट कार्ड और रफ शीट्स को सलाह बक्से में छोड़ना होगा। अगर कोई भी उम्मीदवार बॉक्स में एडमिट कार्ड या रफ शीट्स छोड़ने से चूक जाता है, तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा सकती है| (जिसमें परीक्षा से अयोग्य भी शामिल है))

Admit Card direct Link

अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा खत्म होने के बाद उनके द्वारा अर्जित किया गया स्कोर कंप्यूटर स्क्रीन पर दिखेगा। परीक्षार्थियों को अपने साथ काला बॉल पेन, एडमिट कार्ड और फोटो वाला ऑरिजनल आईडी (मतदाता पहचान पत्र, पेन कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट में से कोई एक) जरूर लाएं। अटेंडेंस शीट पर चिपकाने के लिए अतिरिक्त फोटो भी लाएं। नोटिस के मुताबिक अभ्यर्थियों को नियम पुस्तिका में विनिश्चित ऑरिजनल आईडी के अलावा अपना आधार कार्ड या ई आधार की फोटो कॉपी, आधार नंबर या आधार वीआईडी की जानकारी लाना अनिवार्य है। परीक्षा में बायोमेट्रिक वेरिफिकेशन होगा। अगर किसी का आधार नंबर लॉक है तो वह उसे अनलॉक करवा लें। 

तीनों पदों के लिए एग्जाम पैटर्न- 
2 घंटे की ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा में सामान्य ज्ञान, सामान्य हिंदी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, सामान्य गणित, सामान्य विज्ञान से मल्टीपल चॉइस टाइप के 12वीं लेवल के प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। यह 100 नंबर की होगी। 
हर सही प्रश्न के लिए एक अंक मिलेगा। नेगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं होगी।

वनरक्षक ( फॉरेस्ट गार्ड) - 1772 ( 708 पद ओपन भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे)
वेतनमान - 19500-62000
चयन - लिखित परीक्षा तथा फिजिकल टेस्ट। 
फिजिकल टेस्ट - पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 25 किमी और महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 14 किमी चलना होगा।

क्षेत्ररक्षक - 140 (56 पद ओपन भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे)
वेतनमान - 19500-62000
चयन - लिखित परीक्षा तथा फिजिकल टेस्ट। 
फिजिकल टेस्ट - पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 25 किमी और महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 4 घंटे में 14 किमी चलना होगा।

जेल प्रहरी - 67 पद (37 पद ओपन भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे)
वेतनमान - 5200-20200+1900 ग्रेड पे

जेल प्रहरी फिजिकल टेस्ट- 
पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 2 मिनट 50 सेकेंड में 800 मीटर की दौड़ पूरी करनी होगी। 7.260 किलोग्राम का गोला 20 फीट तक फेंकना होगा।
महिला अभ्यर्थियों को 4 मिनट में 800 मीटर की दौड़ पूरी करनी होगी। 4 किलोग्राम का गोला 16 फीट तक फेंकना होगा।
फिजिकल टेस्ट में सिर्फ क्वालिफाई करना जरूरी होगा। जो दौड़ में फेल होगा, उसे गोला फेंक में हिस्सा लेने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी।

MPPEB RecruitmentMPPEBMP Jail Prahari Bharti