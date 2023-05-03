Hindustan Hindi News
एमपी सरकार भरेगी लड़कियों की MBBS, BTech और LLB की फीस, CM शिवराज का ऐलान

एमपी सीएम ने कहा कि लाडली लक्ष्मी बेटियों का मेडिकल कॉलेज, आईआईटी, आईआईएम, लॉ संस्थानों और अन्य प्रतिष्ठित शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में दाखिला होने पर उनकी फीस राज्य सरकार द्वारा भरी जाएगी।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,भोपालWed, 03 May 2023 05:21 PM

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बुधवार को घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश की लाडली लक्ष्मी बेटियों का मेडिकल कॉलेज, आईआईटी व अन्य इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, आईआईएम, लॉ संस्थानों और अन्य प्रतिष्ठित शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में दाखिला होने पर उनकी फीस राज्य सरकार द्वारा भरी जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने ऐलान किया कि लाडली लक्ष्मी बेटियों के लिए प्रदेश में 9 से 15 मई की अवधि में शहर और पंचायत में विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसमें 9 मई को खेल प्रतियोगिताएं, 10 मई को लाड़ली लक्ष्मी फ्रेंडली पंचायतों को पुरस्कार वितरण, 11 मई को वित्तीय और डिजिटल साक्षरता पर कार्यक्रम, 12 मई को स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण, नृत्य एवं गीत प्रतियोगिता, 13 मई को पुलिस थाना सहित शासकीय कार्यालयों का भ्रमण, 14 मई को ई-केवायसी के लिए अभियान और चित्रकला प्रतियोगिता तथा 15 मई को क्षेत्रीय पर्यटन स्थलों एवं अन्य अभिरूचि के स्थानों के भ्रमण का कार्यक्रम होगा।

मुख्यमंत्री चौहान लाड़ली लक्ष्मी दिवस पर मुख्यमंत्री निवास परिसर में बेटियों के सम्मान, मार्गदर्शन और संवाद पर केन्द्रित राज्य स्तरीय लाड़ली लक्ष्मी उत्सव को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

सीएम शिवराज ने कहा कि लाडली लक्ष्मी योजना को 16 साल पूरे किए जा रहे हैं। प्रदेश में 44 लाख 86 हजार से अधिक लखपति लाडली आपका परिवार है। यह प्रदेश के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है। 

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बेटियों को प्रगति के सभी अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के साथ महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए भी विशेष प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस और स्कूल शिक्षा सहित अन्य विभागों में होने वाली भर्तियों में आरक्षण की व्यवस्था तथा पंचायत और नगरीय निकायों में महिला आरक्षण इसी दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।

