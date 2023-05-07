MP Board Result 2023 : एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी होने की अपडेट जल्द मिलने की उम्मीद

Hindustan Hindi News
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 : मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन की एमपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 के परिणाम जारी होने की ऑफिशियल अपडेट जल्द जारी जा सकती है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 06:15 PM

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 : मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन की एमपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 के परिणाम जारी होने की ऑफिशियल अपडेट जल्द जारी जा सकती है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार एमपी बोर्ड 10वी, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम मई के दूसरे सप्ताह यानी अगले एक हफ्ते में जारी किए जा सकते हैं। हालांकि कुछ दिन पहले बोर्ड के सूत्रों से खबर मिली थी कि एमपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल, इंटर के परीक्षा परिणाम 20 मई के बाद यानी मई के तीसरे सप्ताह में जारी किए जाएंगे। एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpbse.nic.in पर जाएंगे।  उम्मीद है कि बोर्ड की ओर से एमपीबीएसई एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट जारी होने की सूचना जल्द ही जारी की जाएगी। 

MPBSE Exams Result 2023:
आपको बता दें कि एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10, 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं राज्य में मार्च 2023 में कराई गई थीं। एमपीबीएसई कक्षा 10 की परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से 27 मार्च 2023 तक हुई थीं। वहीं कक्षा 12 की परीक्षाएं 2 मार्च 2023 से शुरू होकर 1 अप्रैल 2023 आयोजित कराई गई थीं।

हिन्दुस्तान टाइम्स से बात करते हुए, एमपीबीएसई के पीआरओ मुकेश मालवीय ने बताया था कि कक्षा 10, 12 के नतीजे 20 मई 2023 के बाद घोषित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि 12वीं के छात्रों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है और कक्षा 10 के छात्रों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन पूरा होने वाला है।

