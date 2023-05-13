MP Board Result 2023 date: MPBSE ने बताया, कब जारी होगा एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट 25 अप्रैल 2023 को जारी हो सकता है। नतीजे घोषित होने पर mpresults.nic.in के साथ-साथ लाइव हिंदुस्तान वेबसाइट पर भी चेक किए जा सकेंगे

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 02:27 PM

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट की संभावित तिथि घोषित कर दी है। एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं  रिजल्ट 25 अप्रैल 2023 को जारी हो सकता है। बोर्ड के पब्लिक रिलेशन ऑफिसर (पीआरओ) मुकेश मालवीय ने हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स डिजिटल को यह जानकारी दी है। परिणाम घोषित होने पर mpresults.nic.in और mpbse.nic.in के साथ-साथ लाइव हिंदुस्तान वेबसाइट पर भी चेक किए जा सकेंगे।   एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा 1 मार्च से 27 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी। जबकि 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा 2 मार्च से 1 अप्रैल तक आयोजित की गई थी। 

बताया जा रहा है कि एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं की कॉपियों का मूल्यांकन कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है और फिलहाल मार्क्स का कंपाइलेशन व मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार करने का काम चल रहा है। एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जारी किए जाएंगे। पिछले वर्ष एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट एक ही दिन 29 अप्रैल 2022 को जारी कर दिया गया था। पिछले वर्ष एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 59.54 प्रतिशत रहा था। जबकि एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट 72.72 फीसदी रहा था।

MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: लाइव हिंदुस्तान पर चेक कर सकेंगे एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ( एमपीबीएसई )  की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mpbse.nic.in और mpresults.nic.in के अलावा www.livehindustan.com पर भी चेक कर सकेंगे। अगर आप चाहते हैं कि एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी होते ही आपके मोबाइल फोन पर अलर्ट भी आए, तो इसके लिए आप नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आपको सिर्फ अपना नाम, मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल और कक्षा की जानकारी देनी होगी।

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 का अलर्ट पाने के लिए यूं कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन
- www.livehindustan.com/career/results पर जाएं। 
- एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 पर क्लिक करें। 
- एमपी बोर्ड के छात्र 12 वीं 2023 रिजल्ट के लिंक पर और 10वीं के छात्र 10 वीं रिजल्ट 2023 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। 
- यहां स्टूडेंट्स अपना अपना नाम, मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल क्लास डालकर सब्मिट करें। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के बाद रिजल्ट घोषित होने पर रजिस्टर्ड स्टूडेंट्स को लाइव हिन्दुस्तान की तरफ से रिजल्ट का एसएमएस भेजा जाएगा। उस SMS में दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर स्टूडेंट्स सीधा अपना रोल नंबर डालकर रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे। 

मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट 2023

मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड 10 वीं का रिजल्ट 2023
 

पिछले पांच साल का एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट
साल 2022- 59.54 फीसदी
साल 2021- 100 फीसदी (कोरोना के चलते परीक्षा रद्द हो गई थी)
साल 2020- 62.84 फीसदी
साल 2019- 61 फीसदी
साल 2018- 66.54 फीसदी

एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट पिछले कुछ वर्षों में कैसा रहा
साल 2018 - 68.08 प्रतिशत
साल 2019 - 76.31 प्रतिशत
साल 2022 - 72.72 प्रतिशत
साल 2020 - 68.81 प्रतिशत
साल 2021 - 100 प्रतिशत​

