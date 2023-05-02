MP Board Result 2023 : इस डेट के बाद जारी होंगे 10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे, अधिकारियों ने बताया

Hindustan Hindi News
MP Board Result 2023 : मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन (एमपीबीएसई) की ओर से एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम 20 मई 2023 के बाद जारी किए जाएंगे। इसकी जानकारी एमपी बोर्ड के अधिकारिेयों की ओ

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 07:08 PM

MP Board Result 2023 : मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन (एमपीबीएसई) की ओर से एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम 20 मई 2023 के बाद जारी किए जाएंगे। इसकी जानकारी एमपी बोर्ड के अधिकारिेयों की ओर से दी गई है। हालांकि अभी रिजल्ट की तिथि का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है। हिन्दुस्तान टाइम्स से बात करते हुए, एमपीबीएसई के पीआरओ मुकेश मालवीय ने बताया कि कक्षा 10, 12 के नतीजे 20 मई 2023 के बाद घोषित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि 12वीं के छात्रों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है और कक्षा 10 के छात्रों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन पूरा होने वाला है।

कक्षा 10, 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं राज्य में मार्च 2023 में आयोजित कराई गई थीं। कक्षा 10 की परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से 27 मार्च 2023 तक हुई थीं। वहीं कक्षा 12 की परीक्षाएं 2 मार्च 2023 से शुरू होकर 1 अप्रैल 2023 तक चली थीं। परीक्षा की अवधि 3 घंटे थी। 

ऐसे चेक कर सकेंगे एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट:

  • एमपी बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 में जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने भाग लिया हो वे अपना रिजल्ट यहां दिए आसान स्टेप्स से चेक कर सकेंगे-
  • एमपीबीएसई की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpbse.nic.in पर जाएं।
  • होम पेज पर दिख रहे एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 कक्षा 12 या कक्षा 12 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • जरूरी डिटेल्स भरें और क्लिक कर सब्मिट करें।
  • अब आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
  • रिजल्ट चेक करें और इसे डाउनलोड करके रख लें।
  • भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए इसे डाउनलोड कराकर रख लें।

