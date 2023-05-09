MP Board Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड ने जारी किया जरूरी नोटिस, 11 मई के बाद आ सकता है 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMP Board Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड ने जारी किया जरूरी नोटिस, 11 मई के बाद आ सकता है 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट

मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MPBSE) जल्द ही ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in या ormpbse.nic.in पर का बोर्ड रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। वहीं बोर्ड ने रिजल्ट की घोषणा से पहले एक जरूरी नोटिस जारी किया है।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 03:55 PM

MP Board Result 2023: मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MPBSE) जल्द ही ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in या ormpbse.nic.in पर का बोर्ड रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। वहीं बोर्ड ने रिजल्ट की घोषणा से पहले एक जरूरी नोटिस जारी किया है। इस नोटिस के अनुसार एमपी बोर्ड, 10वीं और 12वीं के रिजल्ट को जारी करने के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल से प्रस्ताव आमंत्रित कर रहा है। रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, बोर्ड रिजल्ट मई के तीसरे या अंतिम सप्ताह तक जारी होने की संभावना है। 

11 मई के बाद जारी हो सकता है रिज्लट
इस नोटिस के तहत छात्र 11 मई, 2023 के बाद रिजल्ट जारी होने की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं। बता दें कि बोर्ड ने 1 मार्च, 2023 से 27 मार्च, 2023 तक कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा और 2 मार्च, 2023 से 5 अप्रैल, 2023 तक कक्षा 12वीं की परीक्षा आयोजित की थी। एमपी बोर्ड परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए छात्रों को कम से कम 33 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करने होंगे। अधिक जानकारी के लिए बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट चेक करते रहें।

