MP board Class 5th, 8th results : एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 5वीं, 8वीं के नतीजे जारी, यहां करें चेक

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 01:02 PM

MP Board Results 2023 Date And Time: मध्य प्रदेश कक्षा 5वीं और कक्षा 8वीं के  नतीजे आज, 15 मई को घोषित कर दिए गए हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार दोपहर 12:30 बजे महर्षि पतंजलि संस्कृत संस्थान, भोपाल सभागार से प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर एमपी बोर्ड के नतीजों की घोषणा की।

mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in पर जाकर इन परिणामों को ऑनलाइन चेक कर सकते हैं। एमपी बोर्ड के नतीजे पिछले सालों की तरह rskmp.in पर भी उपलब्ध हैं।

एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 ऐसे चेक करें

  • बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर जाएं।
  • अब, एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 5 या कक्षा 8 के परिणाम 2023 के लिए लिंक खोलें।
  • पूछे गए विवरण दर्ज करें और लॉगिन करें।
  • अपना बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम देखें।
  • भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए पेज डाउनलोड करें।

पिछले साल, लगभग 8.26 लाख छात्रों ने कक्षा 5 की परीक्षा दी थी, जबकि 7.56 लाख उम्मीदवार कक्षा 8 की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। परिणाम 13 मई को घोषित किए गए थे।

Mp Board Result 2023Mp Board 8th Result 2023Mp Board 5th Result 2023