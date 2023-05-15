MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं और 8वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं और 8वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 01:01 PM

MPBSE MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023: मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड ने आज कक्षा 5वीं और 8वीं कक्षाओं के वार्षिक परीक्षा रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। मध्य प्रदेश के स्कूली शिक्षा मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार दोपहर 12:30 बजे होने वाली प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में इन रिजल्ट की घोषणा की। छात्र रिजल्ट को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in और mpbse.nic.in पर देख सकते हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें- MP Board 5th 8th Result 2023 Live- एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं 8वीं रिजल्ट Direct Link, यहां से कर सकेंगे चेक

यहां भी देख सकते हैं रिजल्ट
दूसरी ओर पिछले सालों की तरह ही इस बार भी छात्र rskmp.in पर रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। मंत्री भोपाल के तुलसी नगर स्थित महर्षि पतंजलि संस्कृत संस्थान सभागार से प्रेस वार्ता कर बोर्ड के रिजल्ट घोषित करेंगे। उसके बाद, छात्र अपने स्कोर की जांच ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं कैसे इन सिंपल स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके आप भी ऑनलाइन अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं।

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब होमपेज पर ‘Result’ सेक्शन पर क्लिक करें।
3. इसके बाद Class 5th और 8th Results पर क्लिक करें।
4. अब यहां अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ डालें।
5. इसके बाद सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक कर दें।
6. क्लिक करते ही रिजल्ट आपके स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
7. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

