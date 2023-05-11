Hindustan Hindi News
MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड रिजल्ट कब तक हो सकता है जारी, इस अपडेट से लगा सकेंगे अंदाजा

मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की रिजल्ट जारी करने की तैयारी तकरीबन पूरा होने वाली है। उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है कॉपी चेकिंग के बाद रिजल्ट की तैयारी का जो काम अधूरा है, वह 15 से लेकर 19 मई तक पूरा हो जा

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 11:28 AM

मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की रिजल्ट जारी करने की तैयारी तकरीबन पूरा होने वाली है। उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है कॉपी चेकिंग के बाद रिजल्ट की तैयारी का जो काम अधूरा है, वह 15 से लेकर 19 मई तक पूरा हो जाएगा और 15 मई से लेकर 25 मई के बीच किसी भी तारीख में नतीजे जारी कर दिए जाएंगे।  दरअसल कॉपी चेकिंग के बाद रिजल्ट तैयार होने में भी काफी समय लग जाता है। अंकों के अपलोड होने से लेकर रिजल्ट के लिए स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या से लेकर प्रतिशत की सभी संक्षिप्त जानकारी तैयारी की जाती है, जिसमें आंकडे एकत्र किए जाते हैं। आपको बता दें कि मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के करीब 18 लाख बच्चे बेसब्री से नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। दोनों क्लासों के नतीजे एक साथ जारी किए जाएंगे।  एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं में 9 लाख 65 हजारऔर 12वीं में 8 लाख 500 स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में बैठे थे।

 

