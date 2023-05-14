MP Board 5th 8th Result 2023: कल घोषित होगा एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं 8वीं रिजल्ट, यूं करें चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMP Board 5th 8th Result 2023: कल घोषित होगा एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं 8वीं रिजल्ट, यूं करें चेक

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 09:54 PM

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2023: मध्य प्रदेश में आयोजित कक्षा 5वीं और 8वीं बोर्ड पैटर्न वार्षिक परीक्षाओं का परिणाम कल सोमवार 15 मई को दोपहर 12:30 बजे घोषित होगा। नतीजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में स्कूल शिक्षा (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) एवं सामान्य प्रशासन राज्य मंत्री इंदर सिंह इन्दर परमार घोषित करेंगे। एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं 8वीं परीक्षा में शामिल हुए छात्र ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rskmp.in , mpbse.nic.in और mpresults.nic.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन ही अपना परिणाम देख सकेंगे। 

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 5वीं 8वीं रिजल्ट विस्तृत कवरेज

संचालक राज्य शिक्षा केन्द्र धनराजू एस ने बताया कि शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम में हुए संशोधन के बाद विगत वर्ष मध्यप्रदेश की शासकीय शालाओं में कक्षा 5वीं और 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों की बोर्ड पैटर्न वार्षिक परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। उसके बाद इस शैक्षणिक-सत्र 2022-23 में प्रदेश की समस्त शासकीय, अशासकीय शालाओं और मदरसों के कक्षा 5वीं और 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए इस प्रकार की परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया है, जिसमें लगभग 87 हजार शासकीय शाला, 24 हजार अशासकीय शाला और 1 हजार से अधिक मदरसों के करीब 24 लाख विद्यार्थी शामिल हुए हैं। 

राज्य शिक्षा केन्द्र ने इस वृहद कार्य के लिए समस्त व्यवस्थाएँ विभागीय स्तर पर ही करते हुए पारदर्शिता के साथ कार्य संपादन किया है। परीक्षाओं के परिणाम की घोषणा के साथ ही परीक्षा का विश्लेषण सार भी प्रस्तुत किया जायेगा।

