MGKVP: विद्यापीठ से संबद्ध कॉलेजों में चलेंगी रिमोट सेंसिंग कक्षाएं

MGKVP : काशी विद्यापीठ से संबद्ध हर महाविद्यालय में रिमोट सेंसिंग और सैटेलाइट तकनीकी की कक्षाएं चलेंगी। कुलसचिव की तरफ से सभी महाविद्यालयों को इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ रिमोट सेंसिंग और इसरो के नोडल केंद्

Alakha Singhवरिष्ठ संवाददाता,वाराणसीFri, 05 May 2023 09:11 PM

MGKVP : काशी विद्यापीठ से संबद्ध हर महाविद्यालय में रिमोट सेंसिंग और सैटेलाइट तकनीकी की कक्षाएं चलेंगी। कुलसचिव की तरफ से सभी महाविद्यालयों को इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ रिमोट सेंसिंग और इसरो के नोडल केंद्र इंडिया स्पेस वीक की वेबसाइट पर इसके लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। पाठ्यक्रम की कक्षाएं ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन मोड में चलाई जाएंगी।

विशेष सचिव के निर्देश पर पिछले दिनों काशी विद्यापीठ ने इंडिया स्पेस वीक के साथ करार किया था। इसके बाद सभी महाविद्यालयों को भी इस संस्था से जुड़कर स्नातक स्तर पर कक्षाएं चलाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इंडिया स्पेस वीक इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ रिमोट सेंसिंग के साथ ही इसरो से भी जुड़ी हुई संस्था है। इसका मुख्यालय नई दिल्ली और क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय प्रयागराज में है। इसके अंतर्गत भूगोल में स्नातक स्तर पर चलाई जाने वाली कक्षाओं में छात्रों को चक्रवात, सुनामी, मौसम के बदलाव, बाढ़-सूखा जैसी प्राकृतिक आपदाओं के साथ ही पर्यावरण प्रदूषण की निगरानी से संबंधित जानकारियां दी जाएंगी।

काशी विद्यापीठ से पांच जिलों में लगभग 400 महाविद्यालय संबद्ध हैं। सभी को संस्था की वेबसाइट पर पंजीकरण कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इससे संबंधित पाठ्यक्रम विद्यापीठ के भूगोल विभाग में तैयार कराया जा रहा है। जनसंपर्क अधिकारी डॉ. नवरत्न सिंह ने बताया कि इसी सत्र में इसकी कक्षाएं शुरू की जाएंगी।

