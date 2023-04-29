नई शिक्षक भर्ती नियमावली के विरोध में वामदलों की बैठक, CM नीतीश कुमार से मिलेगा प्रतिनिधि मंडल

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरनई शिक्षक भर्ती नियमावली के विरोध में वामदलों की बैठक, CM नीतीश कुमार से मिलेगा प्रतिनिधि मंडल

Alakha Singhहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,पटनाSat, 29 Apr 2023 10:15 PM

बिहार राज्य विद्यालय अध्यापक नियमावली 2023 पर शिक्षक समुदाय की ओर से आ रही आपत्तियों एवं शिक्षक संगठनों के विरोध को देखते हुए सभी वामदलों ने बैठक की। सीपीआई, सीपीएम और भाकपा-माले नेताओं की बैठक शनिवार को सीपीआई राज्य कार्यालय जनशक्ति भवन में हुई। अध्यक्षता भाकपा-माले के वरिष्ठ नेता केडी यादव ने की। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि नई शिक्षक नियमावली को लेकर वामपंथी दलों का एक संयुक्त प्रतिनिधिमंडल मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उप-मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यदाव से जल्द मिलेगा और नई शिक्षक नियमावली पर उठ रही आपत्तियों से उन्हें अवगत कराएगा। नेताओं का कहना है कि वाम दलों की मांग है कि सभी नियोजित शिक्षकों को महागठबंधन के 2020 के घोषणा-पत्र के मुताबिक बिना किसी परीक्षा के सीधे राज्यकर्मी का दर्ज़ा दिया जाए और जारी गतिरोध को ख़त्म किया जाए। सातवें चरण के शिक्षक अभ्यर्थी जो लंबे समय से अपनी बहाली का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, उनके ऊपर भी एक और परीक्षा लाद देना उचित नहीं लगता। सरकार को इस पर भी विचार करना चाहिए और सातवें चरण को इस प्रक्रिया से मुक्त रखा जाना चाहिए।

वामदलों का भी मानना है कि यह महागठबंधन के 2020 के घोषणा के अनुरूप नहीं है। बैठक में सीपीआई के रामनरेश पांडे, सीपीएम के अरुण मिश्रा, पालीगंज विधायक संदीप सौरभ, सीपीएम विधायक दल नेता अजय कुमार, शिक्षक नेता शत्रुघ्न प्रसाद सिंह, एमएलसी संजय सिंह, विजय नारायण मिश्रा और विश्वजीत कुमार, कुमार परवेज, विजय कुमार समेत अन्य मौजूद थे। 

