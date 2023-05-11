Hindustan Hindi News
BCA के बाद MCA करें या फिर MBA, किसमें है मोटी सैलरी के ज्यादा चांस, जानें करियर एक्सपर्ट से

BCA के बाद MCA करें या फिर MBA, किसमें है मोटी सैलरी के ज्यादा चांस, जानें करियर एक्सपर्ट से

बीसीए बाद एमबीए आपको सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनियों में मैनेजीरियल पोस्ट पर स्थापित कर सकता है। इसके अतिरिक्त ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां ऐसे छात्रों को तरजीह देती हैं जिनको कंप्यूटर के साथ मैनेजमेंट का भी ज्ञान हो।

BCA के बाद MCA करें या फिर MBA, किसमें है मोटी सैलरी के ज्यादा चांस, जानें करियर एक्सपर्ट से
Pankaj Vijay
Thu, 11 May 2023 07:24 AM

बीसीए करने वाले कई छात्र इस बात लेकर कंफ्यूज रहते हैं कि एमसीए किया जाए या एमबीए? करियर काउंसलिंग आशीष आदर्श का कहना है कि बीसीए एक ऐसा कोर्स है, जो आपको कंप्यूटर एप्लीकेशन से प्रारंभिक तौर पर परिचय कराता है। परन्तु, बीसीए करने के दौरान ही आपको सहज ही इस बात का आभास हो जाएगा कि आप एक सॉफ्टवेयर प्रोग्रामर की योग्यता रखते हैं या नहीं। बीसीए के बाद एमसीए या एमएससी (कंप्यूटर साइंस) लेने का मतलब तभी है, जब आप एक सॉफ्टवेयर कंप्यूटर प्रोग्रामर बनना चाहते हों। देश में सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनियों का अम्बार है, जो प्रोग्रामर के रूप में हर वर्ष बड़ी संख्या में एमसीए या एमएससी -कंप्यूटर साइंस के छात्रों को नियुक्त करती हैं। परन्तु, यदि ऐसा लगता है कि प्रोग्रामिंग स्किल और लॉजिक आपके वश की बात नहीं है, तो बीसीए के बाद एमबीए ले लें। 

एमबीए में अंतिम सेमेस्टर में आपको कोई स्पेशलाइजेशन का पेपर लेना होता है। एक समय में केवल चार ही स्पेशलाइजेशन के पेपर होते थे - मार्केटिंग, फाइनेंस, एच आर और प्रोडक्शन। परन्तु अब, इनके अतिरिक्त ढेरों नए स्पेशलाइजेशन पेपर के विकल्प एमबीए में उपलब्ध हैं, जिनमे एक है सिस्टम्स या आईटी । बीसीए के बाद एमबीए (आईटी) आपको सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनियों में मैनेजीरियल पोस्ट पर स्थापित कर सकता है। इसके अतिरिक्त, ई-कॉमर्स में काम करने वाली कंपनियां, जैसे अमेजन, फ्लिपकार्ट, टाटा, रिलायंस डिजिटल जैसी अनगिनत कंपनियां ऐसे छात्रों को नौकरी में तरजीह देती हैं, जिनको कंप्यूटर के साथ मैनेजमेंट का भी ज्ञान हो। ऐसे छात्रों को विभिन्न कंपनियां अपने आईटी संबंधी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए भी हायर करती हैं।

फॉरेस्ट मैनेजमेंट एक ऑफबीट कोर्स है और यह अपेक्षाकृत एक नया विषय है। फॉरेस्ट मैनेजमेंट से जुड़े पेशेवरों पर वनों की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ प्लान्टेशन की जिम्मेदारी भी होती है। जिसमें फील्ड साइट्स से डेटा इकट्ठा करना, उबड़-खाबड़ और मुश्किल रास्तों पर चढ़ाई या ड्राइव करना, वन्यजीव विशेषज्ञों से मिलना, साइंटिफिक पेपर या पॉपुलर आर्टिकल्स पर काम करना, अनुदान या वित्तीय सहायता के लिए लिखना एवं नीति निर्माताओं से मुलाकात करना शामिल है। इन पेशेवरों को शारीरिक रूप से मजबूत होने के साथ-साथ प्रकृति से प्रेम होना आवश्यक है। इस कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए जीव विज्ञान विषय से बारहवीं उतीर्ण करने के पश्चात छात्र फॉरेस्ट्री के बीएससी कोर्स में दाखिला ले सकते हैं। कई ऐसे संस्थान भी हैं, जो पीजी डिप्लोमा इन फॉॅरेस्ट मैनेजमेंट का कोर्स कराते हैं। जैसे देहरादून स्थित वन अनुसंधान, रांची स्थित बिरसा एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी, जबलपुर स्थित जवाहरलाल नेहरू कृषि विश्वविद्यालय प्रमुख हैं।

फॉरेस्ट मैनेजमेंट का कोर्स करने के पश्चात युवा एनजीओ से जुड़कर भी कार्य कर सकते हैं। साथ ही, आप वाइल्ड लाइफ रेंज मैनेजर, रिसर्चर, फोटोग्राफर, तथा टीचर के रूप में भी अपना करियर बना सकते हैं। सरकारी नौकरी या यूपीएससी द्वारा आयोजित इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विसेज परीक्षा देकर वन अधिकारी बनने का रास्ता तय कर सकते हैं।

