MBSE HSLC Result 2023 : 10वीं का रिजल्ट mbse.edu.in पर जारी, इस लिंक से करें चेक

MBSE HSLC Result 2023 : मिजोरम बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन ने एचएसएलसी परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। एचएसएलसी के नतीजे MBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mbse.edu.in पर जाकर चेक किए जा सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 01:49 PM

MBSE HSLC Result 2023 : मिजोरम बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन ने एचएसएलसी परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। एचएसएलसी के नतीजे MBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mbse.edu.in पर जाकर चेक किए जा सकते हैं। मिजोरम बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा का आयोजन 27 फरवरी से 15 मार्च तक किया गया था। परीक्षार्थी अपने मार्क्स रोल नंबर और रजिस्ट्रेशन की मदद से देख सकते हैं। 

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2023: यूं करें चेक
- MBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mbse.edu.in पर जाएं।
- "HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2023" के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- रिजल्ट पेज पर जाकर रोल नंबर समेत मांगी गई डिटेल्स भरें। एंटर करने पर आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा। 

नतीजे एसएमएस से भी कर सकते हैं चेक
मोबाइल के मैसेज बॉक्स में जाकर टाइप करें  MBSE10 <Roll No>
और इसे भेज दें 5676750 पर। ऐसा करने पर आपको मोबाइल पर आपका रिजल्ट आ जाएगा। 

Board Result