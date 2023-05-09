MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: मेघालय बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट कुछ देर में megresults.nic.in पर होने वाला है जारी

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: मेघालय बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट कुछ देर में megresults.nic.in पर होने वाला है जारी

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: मेघालय बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (एमबीओएसई) कुछ देर में एचएसएसएलसी परीक्षा 2023 साइंस और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट जारी करने वाला है। रिजल्ट megresults.nic.in पर घोषित होगा। 

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 09:50 AM

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: मेघालय बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (एमबीओएसई) कुछ देर में एचएसएसएलसी परीक्षा 2023 साइंस और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट जारी करने वाला है। मेघालय बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन, एमबीओएसई साइंस, कॉमर्स के साथ वोकेशनल स्ट्रीम के लिए 12वीं कक्षा के नतीजे भी जारी करेगा। रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट्स mbose.in व megresults.nic.in पर घोषित होगा। 

MBOSE HSSLC results 2023: यूं करें चेक 
- मेघालय बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट megresults.nic.in पर जाएं। 
- साइंस वाले HSSLC Science Result लिंक और कॉमर्स वाले HSSLC Commerce Result लिंक पर क्लिक करें। 
- अपना रोल नंबर डालें और सब्मिट करें। आपकी स्क्रीन पर रिजल्ट आ जाएगा। इसे डाउनलोड कर प्रिंट आउट ले लें। 

नतीजे SMS से कैसे करें चेक 
MBOSE कक्षा 12 विज्ञान परिणाम 2023 की जांच करने के लिए छात्र-छात्राओं को अपने मोबाइल फोन में टाइप करना होगा- MBOSE12S स्पेस रोल नंबर और इसे 56263 पर भेजना होगा। 
- मेघालय एचएसएसएलसी कॉमर्स के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को अपने मैसेज बॉक्स में 56263 MBOSE12C स्पेस रोल नंबर लिखकर भेजना होगा। इसके बाद रिजल्ट फोन की स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा।

Board Result