Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMBBS : खुशखबरी, मेडिकल कॉलेजों में इंटर्न, सीनियर रेजिडेंट और जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों का स्टाइपेंड बढ़ा

MBBS : खुशखबरी, मेडिकल कॉलेजों में इंटर्न, सीनियर रेजिडेंट और जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों का स्टाइपेंड बढ़ा

मेडिकल कॉलेजों के सीनियर रेजिडेंट, जूनियर रेजिडेंट और इंटर्न के मानदेय में झारखंड सरकार ने वृद्धि कर दी है। इन्हें हर महीने अब पहले से अधिक मानदेय मिलेगा। राज्य सरकार ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है।

MBBS : खुशखबरी, मेडिकल कॉलेजों में इंटर्न, सीनियर रेजिडेंट और जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों का स्टाइपेंड बढ़ा
Pankaj Vijayअमित रंजन,धनबादTue, 16 May 2023 09:24 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

मेडिकल कॉलेजों के सीनियर रेजिडेंट (एसआर), ट्यूटर, जूनियर रेजिडेंट (जेआर) और इंटर्न के मानदेय में झारखंड सरकार ने वृद्धि कर दी है। इन्हें हर महीने अब पहले से अधिक मानदेय मिलेगा। राज्य सरकार ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। मानदेय वृद्ध का लाभ एसएनएमएमसीएच धनबाद के साथ एमजीएम जमशेदपुर, पलामू मेडिकल कॉलेज, हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज और दुमका मेडिकल कॉलेज के एसआर, जेआर और इंटर्न को भी मिलेगा। एसएनएमएमसीएच में 186 डॉक्टर इससे लाभान्वित होंगे। यहां 44 एसआर, 72 जेआर और लगभग 70 इंटर्न हैं।

बता दें कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के एसआर, जेआर और इंटर्न लंबे समय से मानदेय बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे थे। इसको लेकर एसएनएमएमसीएच में कई बार आंदोलन भी हो चुका है। इन सभी को अभी तक वर्ष 2020 में निर्धारित मानदेय के अनुरूप भुगतान हो रहा था। महंगाई को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य, चिकित्सा शिक्षा एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग ने इनके मानदेय में वृद्धि करते हुए इसे प्रभावी कर दिया है। एसआर व ट्यूटर को अब तक हर महीने 75 हजार रुपए मानदेय मिलता था। अब इन्हें सीनियर रेजिडेंटशीप के प्रथम वर्ष में 80 हजार रुपए, द्वितीय वर्ष में 82 हजार 500 रुपए और तृतीय वर्ष में 85 हजार रुपए मिलेंगे। जेआर (नॉन एकेडमिक) को हर महीने 41 हजार रुपए मिलते थे। उन्हें अब 54 हजार 500 रुपए मिलेंगे। 

MBBS डिग्रीधारकों का भविष्य संकट में, यूपी के इन 3 मेडिकल कॉलेजों के पास मान्यता नहीं, कैसे करें डॉक्टरी

एमजीएम जमशेदपुर के जेआर (एकेडमिक) को पहले वर्ष में 41 हजार की बजाय 54 हजार 500 रुपए, दूसरे वर्ष में 42 हजार की बजाय 58 हजार 500 और तीसरे वर्ष में 43 हजार की बजाय 63 हजार रुपए मिलेंगे। यहां जूनियर रेजिडेंट एमबीबीएस (नॉन एकेडमिक) को अन्य मेडिकल कॉलेजों की तरह हर महीने 54 हजार 500 रुपए ही मिलेंगे। चूंकि रिम्स को छोड़ राज्य के अन्य पांच मेडिकल कॉलेजों में पीजी की पढ़ाई सिर्फ एमजीएम में होती है, इसलिए सिर्फ वहीं जेआर (एकेडमिक) हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेजों के इंटर्न को हर महीने बतौर मानदेय 15 हजार रुपए मिलते हैं। इन्हें अब 17 हजार 500 रुपए मिलेंगे।

किसे कितना मिलेगा मानदेय
एसआर (प्रथम वर्ष): 80,000
एसआर (द्वितीय वर्ष): 82,500
एसआर (तृतीय वर्ष): 85,000
जेआर (नॉन एकेडमिक): 54,500
जेआर (एकेडमिक) स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम वर्ष: 54,500
जेआर (एकेडमिक) स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम वर्ष: 58,500
जेआर (एकेडमिक) स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम वर्ष: 63,000
इंटर्न: 17,500
 (मानदेय रुपए प्रति माह)

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Mbbs AdmissionMBBSMBBS Student