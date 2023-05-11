MBBS डिग्रीधारकों का भविष्य संकट में, यूपी के 3 मेडिकल कॉलेजों के पास मान्यता नहीं, कैसे करें डॉक्टरी

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMBBS डिग्रीधारकों का भविष्य संकट में, यूपी के 3 मेडिकल कॉलेजों के पास मान्यता नहीं, कैसे करें डॉक्टरी

MBBS : यूपी के तीन मेडिकल कॉलेजों में कुल मिलाकर एमबीबीएस की 300 सीटें हैं। मान्यता में कमी होने के चलते यहां से 2022 में पासआउट एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों का एसएमएफ में रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पा रहा है।

Pankaj Vijayगौरव सहगल, एचटी,लखनऊThu, 11 May 2023 01:12 PM

यूपी के तीन मेडिकल कॉलेजों से वर्ष 2022 में एमबीबीएस करने वाले छात्रों का भविष्य संकट में है। इन तीनों मेडिकल कॉलेजों के पास मान्यता नहीं है। स्टूडेंट्स ने गवर्नमेंट एलोपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज बांदा, गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड सुपर स्पेशियलिटी हॉस्पिटल आजमगढ़ और गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज सहारनपुर से एमबीबीएस की डिग्री हासिल की है। राज्य की ओर से संचालित इन तीनों मेडिकल कॉलेजों में कुल मिलाकर एमबीबीएस की 300 सीटें हैं। इन मेडिकल कॉलेजों की मान्यता में कमी होने के चलते यहां से 2022 में पासआउट एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों का स्टेट मेडिकल फैकल्टी (एसएमएफ) में रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पा रहा है। मेडिकल ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग (NMC) के निकाय स्टेट मेडिकल फैकल्टी में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य है। अभी तक इन मेडिकल ग्रेजुएट्स का रजिस्ट्रेशन महज प्रोविजनल है। 

मेडिकल एजुकेशन की डायरेक्टर जनरल किंजल सिंह ने कहा, 'इस मामले को देखा जा रहा है। हम एनएमसी को अभ्यावेदन दे रहे हैं। एक समिति मान्यता पाने के रास्ते में आ रही मुश्किलों को भी देखेगी। हम जल्द से जल्द इससे जुड़े मुद्दों को हल करेंगे।' 

यूपी डीजीएमई को कॉलेजों की लंबित मान्यता को लेकर एनएमसी का पत्र मिला है। डीजीएमई कार्यालय द्वारा प्राप्त पत्र में  जालौन राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के नाम का भी उल्लेख था लेकिन प्राचार्य ने दावा किया कि वहां मान्यता का मुद्दा हल हो गया है।

NEET : खुले में लड़कियों को जीन्स उतारकर पहननी पड़ी मां की लेगिंग, छात्रों ने इनरवियर में दी नीट परीक्षा

जहां 2017 के बैच (जो 2022 में एमबीबीएस पास कर चुका है) पिछले एक साल से इस मुश्किल  स्थिति का सामना कर रहा है, वहीं 2018 बैच, जो 2023 में एमबीबीएस की परीक्षा देने और डिग्री पाने वाला है, वह भी अपने भाग्य को लेकर चिंतित है। एनएमसी ने अपने पत्र में कहा है कि यदि निरीक्षण के बाद भी (उक्त कॉलेजों में) कमियां पाई जाती हैं, तो आयोग के साथ-साथ केंद्र सरकार को कानून के अनुसार उचित कदम उठाने का अधिकार है। आजमगढ़ मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ आरके शर्मा ने कहा, 'मामला मेरी जानकारी में है। इसे सुलझाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही पंजीकरण के मुद्दों को हल कर लिया जाएगा।'

आपको बता दें कि किसी भी मेडिकल या डेंटल ग्रेजुएट के लिए पैक्टिस करने या हायर स्टडीज में प्रवेश करने से पहले एसएफएम में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य होता है। एसएफएम की ओर से उन्हीं मेडिकल व डेंटल स्टूडेंट्स का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जाता है जो मान्यता प्राप्त मेडिकल डेंटल कॉलेज से पासआउट होते हैं। एसएफएम में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने से वे यूपी में डॉक्टरी कर सकते हैं। अगर वे दूसरे राज्य में प्रैक्टिस करने जाते हैं तो इसी तरह के रजिस्ट्रेशन की जरूरत पड़ती है। 

