विदेश से MBBS कर लौटे ढाई हजार छात्रों के लिए सिर्फ 42 सीट, कैसे करेंगे इंटर्नशिप, AIIMS में भी अनुमति नहीं

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरविदेश से MBBS कर लौटे ढाई हजार छात्रों के लिए सिर्फ 42 सीट, कैसे करेंगे इंटर्नशिप, AIIMS में भी अनुमति नहीं

विदेश से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करके लौटे छात्र के भविष्य अधर में लटक गया है। विदेशी चिकित्सा स्नातक परीक्षा (एफएमजीई) पास करने के बावजूद छात्रों को अस्पतालों में इंटर्नशिप का मौका नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 09:55 AM

विदेश से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करके लौटे छात्र के भविष्य अधर में लटक गया है। विदेशी चिकित्सा स्नातक परीक्षा (एफएमजीई) पास करने के बावजूद छात्रों को अस्पतालों में इंटर्नशिप का मौका नहीं मिल पा रहा है। बिना इंटर्नशिप ये छात्र डॉक्टर नहीं कहला सकते और न ही प्रैक्टिस कर सकते हैं। दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल के रजिस्ट्रार डॉ गिरीश त्यागी ने बताया कि दिल्ली में इंटर्नशिप के लिए लगभग ढाई हजार छात्रों ने आवेदन किया है। आधिकारिक तौर पर नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन ने कुल 42 सीटें बताई हैं। कई मेडिकल कॉलेज जैसे एम्स दिल्ली, आर्मी कॉलेज ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस ने ऐसे छात्रों को सीट की कमी बताकर लेने से मना किया है। इसके अलावा राम मनोहर लोहिया और मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज ने भी इन्हें नहीं लेने की बात कही है।

एनएमसी के नए नियमों से भी छात्रों को नुकसान एफएमजीई छात्रों का मुद्दा उठाने वाले डॉक्टर और डीपीजीआई के फाउंडर जसवंत ने बताया कि साल 2022 में नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (एनएमसी) ने नई अधिसूचना जारी की। इसमें कहा गया कि विदेशों से पढ़कर आए एमबीबीएस के छात्र मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ही इंटर्नशिप कर सकते हैं।

इससे पहले वे उन अस्पतालों में भी इंटर्नशिप कर सकते थे, जहां मेडिकल छात्रों को पीजी की डीएनबी का प्रमाणपत्र भी दिया जाता था। इससे विदेश से एमबीबीएस पढ़कर आए छात्रों के लिए इंटर्नशिप की सीटें कम हो गई हैं।

एमबीबीएस छात्र बोले, परेशान हो चुके
यूक्रेन से पढ़ाई करके लौटे संजीव ने बताया कि पिताजी ने लोन लेकर डॉक्टर बनाने का सपना देखा था। भारत में अच्छे अंकों से एफएमजीई पास की, लेकिन अब इंटर्नशिप न मिल पाने से परेशान हैं। फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (फैमा) के संस्थापक डॉक्टर मनीष जांगड़ा का कहना है कि सरकार को तुरंत इसका समाधान निकालना चाहिए। वहीं, फेडरेशन ऑफ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन (फोरडा) के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर अविरल माथुर ने कहा कि यह बेहद गंभीर मुद्दा है।

एमबीबीएस स्नातकों ने एनएमसी पर प्रदर्शन किया
विदेश से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई कर आए और विदेशी स्नातक चिकित्सा की परीक्षा पास कर चुके छात्रों ने रविवार को दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन किया। इन छात्रों का कहना है कि यदि इस माह में हमें इंटर्नशिप का मौका नहीं मिला तो अगले साल नीट पीजी की परीक्षा भी नहीं दे पाएंगे। परीक्षा के लिए एक साल की इंटर्नशिप करना जरूरी है। रविवार को इन छात्रों ने नेशनल मेडिकल काउंसिल में प्रदर्शन कर अपनी मांगें रखीं। छात्रों ने सुझाव दिया है कि जब तक बजट नहीं आ जाता, हम बिना गुजारा भत्ता के भी इंटर्नशिप करने को तैयार हैं।

एम्स में इंटर्नशिप की अनुमति नहीं एनएमसी
विदेश से मेडिकल डिग्री लेकर वापस लौटने वाले छात्रों की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग (एनएमसी) ने साफ किया है कि इन छात्रों को एम्स में इंटर्नशिप की अनुमति नहीं है। एम्स दिल्ली समेत देशभर में 20 एम्स पूर्ण या आंशिक रूप से चल रहे हैं। सिर्फ पांच एम्स ऐसे हैं जो अभी शुरू होने हैं। एनएमसी ने एक आदेश में कहा है कि एम्स उसके नियंत्रण में नहीं आते हैं इसलिए विदेशों से मेडिकल डिग्री लेकर आने वाले छात्रों को वह एम्स में इंटर्नशिप देने के लिए नहीं कह सकती है।

