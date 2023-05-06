Hindustan Hindi News
MBBS : विदेश से एमबीबीएस कर लौटे छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी, FMGE पास के लिए बढ़ेंगी इंटर्नशिप की सीटें

एनएमसी के नियमों से नुकसान साल 2022 में नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (एनएमसी) ने एक नई अधिसूचना जारी की कि विदेशों से पढ़कर आए मेडिकल के स्नातक छात्र मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ही इंटर्नशिप कर सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 07:33 AM

विदेशो से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करके आए छात्रों को राहत मिल सकती है। राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग (एनएमसी) अब विदेशी स्नातक चिकित्सा परीक्षा (एफएमजीई - FMGE) पास कर चुके छात्रों के लिए इंटर्नशिप की सीट (  Internship seats for MBBS students ) बढ़ाने जा रहा है। यह जानकारी चिकित्सा आयोग के अधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को इस मुद्दे पर उनसे मिलने पहुंचे डॉक्टरों के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल को दी है। फेडरेशन ऑफ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन (फोरडा) के प्रतिनिधियों ने एनएमसी के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर लंबी चर्चा की। इसमें अधिकारियों ने फोरडा के प्रतिनिधियों को आश्वासन दिया है कि वे इंटर्नशिप को लेकर पुराने नियम बहाल करेंगे। इसी सप्ताह अधिसूचना भी जारी की जा सकती है।

इस अधिसूचना के तहत पहले की तरह मेडिकल के छात्र डीएनबी की डिग्री देने वाले अस्पतालों में भी इंटर्नशिप कर सकेंगे। इससे अधिकतर छात्रों को इंटर्नशिप का मौका मिल जायेगा।

एनएमसी के नियमों से नुकसान साल 2022 में नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (एनएमसी) ने एक नई अधिसूचना जारी की कि विदेशों से पढ़कर आए मेडिकल के स्नातक छात्र मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ही इंटर्नशिप कर सकते हैं।

इससे विदेशी छात्रों के लिए इंटर्नशिप की सीटें कम हो गईं। वहीं, मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज, लेडी हार्डिंग और एम्स जैसे कई सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों ने भी अलग अलग वजहों का हवाला देते हुए इंटर्नशिप कराने से मना कर दिया था।

जबकि, इससे पहले छात्र उन अस्पतालों में भी इंटर्नशिप कर सकते थे, जहां मेडिकल छात्रों को पीजी की डीएनबी का प्रमाणपत्र भी दिया जाता था।

ये आ रही थी दिक्कत
विदेश से एमबीबीएस पढ़कर भारत लौटे लगभग नौ हजार छात्रों ने यहां डॉक्टर बनने की योग्यता वाली एफएमजीई परीक्षा पास की है। इनमें ढाई हजार छात्रों ने दिल्ली में इंटर्नशिप के लिए आवेदन किया है, जबकि यहां इनके लिए सीट सिर्फ 42 हैं। दरअसल, विदेश से एमबीबीएस करने वाले बिना इंटर्नशिप किए खुद को डॉक्टर नहीं कह सकते और न ही प्रैक्टिस कर सकते हैं।

सिर्फ पांच एफएमजीई छात्रों को मिली इंटर्नशिप
नई दिल्ली। एफएमजी परीक्षा पास करने वाले सिर्फ पांच छात्रों को ही इंटर्नशिप मिल सकी है। छात्रों का कहना है कि दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल ने पिछले दिनों इंटर्नशिप के लिए 42 सीटें आरक्षित की थी, लेकिन इनमें से केवल पांच सीट पर ही छात्रों को इंटर्नशिप करने का मौका दिया गया, जबकि अन्य सीटों पर इंटर्नशिप देने के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेजों ने मना कर दिया है। ऐसे में बचे हुए 236 छात्रों के पास कोई रास्ता नहीं बचा है। ऐसे में दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल ने फिर से चिकित्सा आयोग को पत्र लिखा है।

MBBS Admission MBBS Students MBBS