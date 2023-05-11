Hindustan Hindi News
विदेश से MBBS कर लौटे छात्रों को राहत, इन 670 अस्पताओं में कर सकेंगे इंटर्नशिप, देखें राज्यवार लिस्ट

एनएमएसी ने कहा, 'यह राहत सिर्फ एक बार के लिए दी गई है। फॉरेन मेडिकल ग्रेजुएट छात्रों को इन नॉन टीचिंग अस्पतालों में सीट आवंटन का काम केवल संबंधित राज्यों की मेडिकल काउंसिलों के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।'

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 04:22 PM

नेशनल मेडिकल कमिशन (एनएमसी) ने विदेश से एमबीबीएस कर भारत लौटे छात्रों को बड़ी राहत दी है। इन्हें भारत में इंटर्नशिप पूरी करने के लिए 'एक बार की राहत' दी गई है। एनएमसी ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट nmc.org.in पर उन 673 अस्पताओं की लिस्ट जारी की है जहां से ये छात्र इंटर्नशिप कर सकते हैं। इनमें नॉन टीचिंग अस्पताल भी शामिल हैं। एनएमएसी ने कहा, 'यह राहत सिर्फ एक बार के लिए दी गई है।फॉरेन मेडिकल ग्रेजुएट छात्रों को इन नॉन टीचिंग अस्पतालों में सीट आवंटन का काम केवल संबंधित राज्यों की मेडिकल काउंसिलों के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।'

एनएमसी के लेटेस्ट सर्कुलर के मुताबिक 673 अस्पतालों में विदेश से एमबीबीएस कर लौटे छात्र अपनी इंटर्नशिप पूरी कर सकते हैं। गौरतलब है कि विदेश से मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर भारत लौटे छात्र पिछले कई महीनों से यह शिकायत कर रहे थे कि एफएमजीई परीक्षा करने के बावजूद उन्हें अस्पतालों में इंटर्नशिप करने का मौका नहीं मिल पा रहा है। कंपलसरी रोटेटिंग इंटर्नशिप ट्रेनिंग के लिए विभिन्न राज्यों में अस्पतालों को अनुमति प्रदान की गई है। 

FMG के लिए इंटर्नशिप ऑफर करने वाले अस्पतालों की लिस्ट
क्रम संख्या    राज्य    अस्पतालों की संख्या
1     आंध्र प्रदेश     30
2     अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप 1
3     असम         21
4     बिहार         29
5     दिल्ली         21
6     गुजरात         49
7     हिमाचल प्रदेश         6
8     केरल         20
9     मध्य प्रदेश         45
10     महाराष्ट्र         74
11     तमिलनाडु         40
12     कर्नाटक         62
13     ओडिशा         17
14     पंजाब और हरियाणा     42
15     जम्मू और कश्मीर     2
16     नागालैंड         1
17     राजस्थान         62
18     त्रिपुरा         1
19     उत्तर प्रदेश         72
20     पश्चिम बंगाल         33
21     दमन और दीव         1
22     दादरा और नगर हवेली     1
23     मणिपुर         1
24     सैन्य अस्पताल         15
25     रेलवे अस्पताल         27

यहां देखें पूरी अस्पतालों की लिस्ट

गाइडलाइंस में एनएमसी ने कहा है कि इंटर्नशिप को एमबीबीएस फाइनल या एफएमजीई या नेशनल एग्जिट टेस्ट (नेक्स्ट) स्टेज- I पास करने के दो साल के भीतर पूरा करना होगा। 

एनएमसी ने कहा कि दो साल की इंटर्नशिप का प्रावधान केवल फॉरेन मेडिकल ग्रेजुएट पर लागू होता है जो मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के अंतिम वर्ष में थे और कोविड-19 या रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के कारण भारत लौट आए।

