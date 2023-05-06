एमबीबीएस अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा 24 मई से, इंजीनियरिंग विश्वविद्यालय ने भी जारी किया एग्जाम शेड्यूल

Hindustan Hindi News
बिहार इंजीनियरिंग विवि ने भी परीक्षा शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। पहले और सातवें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा आठ मई से शुरू हो जाएगी। दोनों सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा आठ, 10, 12, 15 और 17 मई तक आयोजित की जायेगी।

Pankaj Vijay, पटना, Sat, 06 May 2023 11:26 AM

नव स्थापित बिहार स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से पहली परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। विश्वविद्यालय ने एमबीबीएस अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा की तिथि जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा 24 मई से शुरू होगी, जो दो जून तक चलेगी। वहीं, क्लिनिकल व प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा पांच से 12 जून तक होगी।

फॉर्म 10 मई तक भर सकते हैं। विलंब शुल्क के साथ यह 12 मई तक भरा जाएगा। परीक्षा तिथि जारी होने से परीक्षार्थी भी परेशान हैं। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आवेदन के समय सभी छात्रों ने पंजीयन की कॉपी मांगी गयी है। बिहार स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय इसी पंजीयन के आधार पर परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा। डेटा नहीं मिलने से परेशानी हो रही है। आर्यभट्ट ज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से डेटा उपलब्ध नहीं होने का विवाद अलग चल रहा है। इधर परीक्षा की तिथि की जारी कर दी गई है।

इंजीनियरिंग विवि ने जारी किया शेड्यूल 
बिहार इंजीनियरिंग विवि ने भी परीक्षा शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। पहले और सातवें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा आठ मई से शुरू हो जाएगी। दोनों सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा आठ, 10, 12, 15 और 17 मई तक आयोजित की जायेगी। सातवें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा सुबह 10 से दोपहर एक बजे तक और पहले सेमेस्टर की दोपहर दो बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक आयोजित होगी।

