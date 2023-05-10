MBBS Exam : एमबीबीएस छात्रों को थमाया गलत पेपर, छात्रों के विरोध पर पेपर रद्द

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMBBS Exam : एमबीबीएस छात्रों को थमाया गलत पेपर, छात्रों के विरोध पर पेपर रद्द

डॉ.भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय की हर परीक्षा में अव्यवस्थाओं को आलम बना हुआ है। एमबीबीएस एनाटॉमी के प्रथम पेपर में द्वितीय के प्रश्न आए। छात्रों के विरोध पर पेपर निरस्त कर दिया गया।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,आगराWed, 10 May 2023 09:40 AM

डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय की एक और परीक्षा पहले ही दिन निरस्त हो गयी। मेडिकल की परीक्षा में विश्वविद्यालय ने छात्रों को गलत प्रश्न पत्र थमा दिया। पेपर हाथ में आते ही छात्रों के पसीने छूट गए। क्योंकि छात्र प्रथम पेपर की तैयारी करके आए थे और पेपर में प्रश्न द्वितीय के थे। इसके बाद विवि ने पेपर विशेषज्ञों से जांच करायी और पेपर को निस्त करने का फैसला ले लिया। 

विवि ने एमबीबीएस के कई सत्रों की परीक्षा मंगलवार से शुरू करायी। इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग टेक्नोलॉजी में विभिन्न मेडिकल कॉलेजों के छात्रों की परीक्षा शुरू करायी गयी। परीक्षा के पहले दिन एमबीबीएस फर्स्ट प्रोफ (न्यू कोर्स) का सप्लीमेंट्री पेपर भी था। पेपर सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू हुआ। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए सौ से अधिक छात्र परीक्षा कक्ष में पहुंच गए। छात्रों को एनाटॉमी का प्रथम प्रश्नपत्र दिया गया। पेपर देखते ही छात्रों ने इसका आउट ऑफ सिलेबस होने की बात करते हुए विरोध शुरू कर दिया। छात्रों के विरोध के बाद एनाटॉमी के सभी परीक्षार्थियों को दूसरे कक्ष में बैठाया गया। पर्यवेक्षक प्रो. बिन्दु शेखर शर्मा ने विवि अधिकारियों को सूचना दी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. ओमप्रकाश, कुलसचिव डॉ. विनोद कुमार पहुंच गए। एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज से विशेषज्ञों को बुलाया गया। जांच के बाद छात्रों की बात सही पायी गयी। इसके बाद लगभग 12 बजे परीक्षा निरस्त करने का ऐलान कर दिया और छात्रों को नए कार्यक्रम की सूचना बाद में दिए जाने की बात कहते हुए भेज दिया। 

पेपर में छात्रों के द्वारा आउट ऑफ सिलेबस प्रश्न पूछे जाने की शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद विशेषज्ञों के माध्यम से जांच करायी गयी। जांच के बाद शिकायत को सही पाया गया और पेपर को निरस्त करने का फैसला लिया गया। अब परीक्षा 24 मई को आयोजित की जाएगी। 
डॉ. ओमप्रकाश, परीक्षा नियंत्रक 

हर परीक्षा में यही हाल, छात्र परेशान 
डॉ.भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय की हर परीक्षा में अव्यवस्थाओं को आलम बना हुआ है। मेडिकल की परीक्षा से ठीक पहले भी हालात लगभग यही थी। परीक्षा से चंद घंटे पहले तक मेन और सप्लीमेंट्री के छात्रों की संख्या तय नहीं हो पायी थी। छात्रों के फॉर्म भी पूरे नहीं भर सके थे। 

लंबी जद्दोजहद और पहले दिन ही निरस्त 
एमबीबीएस के छात्रों को परीक्षा केन्द्र तक पहुंचने के लिए जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ी थी। विवि से लेकर एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज तक में प्रदर्शन किया गया। इसके साथ ही उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री तक का घेराव किया गया। इसके बाद विवि ने परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी किया और पहले ही दिन परीक्षा निरस्त करनी पड़ी।

