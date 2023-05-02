PG की पढ़ाई कर रहे MBBS डॉक्टरों को मिलेगा समान स्टाइपेंड, NMC ने मेडिकल कॉलेज को लिखा पत्र

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरPG की पढ़ाई कर रहे MBBS डॉक्टरों को मिलेगा समान स्टाइपेंड, NMC ने मेडिकल कॉलेज को लिखा पत्र

राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग ने पत्र में छात्रों से गूगल फॉर्म के माध्यम से वजीफे की राशि का ब्योरा देने को कहा गया है। इसके लिए स्नातकोत्तर आयुर्विज्ञान शिक्षा बोर्ड ने एक गूगल फॉर्म तैयार किया है।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 08:09 AM

देशभर में पीजी की पढ़ाई कर रहे डॉक्टरों को अब एक समान वजीफा मिल सकता है। राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग के पास परस्नातक की पढ़ाई कर रहे निजी अस्पतालों और मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टरों को कम वजीफा देने की शिकायतें मिलने पर आयोग ने एमबीबीएस करने वाले स्नातक (यूजी) और स्नातकोत्तर (पीजी) छात्रों को मिलने वाले वजीफे की राशि का पता लगाने को देशभर के सभी स्व-वित्तपोषित व निजी मेडिकल कॉलेजों को पत्र लिखा है। आयोग ने सभी से वजीफे की राशि का ब्योरा देने को कहा है। 

राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग (एनएमसी) ने पत्र में छात्रों से गूगल फॉर्म के माध्यम से वजीफे की राशि का ब्योरा देने को कहा गया है। इसके लिए स्नातकोत्तर आयुर्विज्ञान शिक्षा बोर्ड (पीजीएमईबी) ने एक गूगल फॉर्म तैयार किया है, जिसका लिंक एनएमसी के पत्र के साथ उसकी वेबसाइट पर भी उपलब्ध कराया गया है। यह प्रक्रिया राष्ट्रीय मानव अधिकार आयोग (एनएचआरसी) के निर्देशों के अनुपालन में शुरू की गई है। वहीं फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (फेमा) के संस्थापक डॉ. मनीष जांगड़ा ने कहा कि इंटर्न डॉक्टरों को बिना किसी भेदभाव के सम्मानजनक वजीफा राशि मिलनी चाहिए। यह राशि केंद्र और राज्यों के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एक समान होनी चाहिए।
केरल के डॉक्टर ने मानवाधिकार आयोग में शिकायत की थी

मालाबार मेडिकल कॉलेज, कोझिकोड, केरल की एक छात्रा ने अन्य लोगों के साथ मिलकर जुलाई 2021 में एनएचआरसी को शिकायत की थी।  आरोप लगाया था कि हाउस सर्जनों को दी जाने वाली छात्रवृति की राशि अपर्याप्त है और यह सरकारी आदेश का भी उल्लंघन है। शिकायतकर्ता ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि हाउस सर्जन सीआरआरआई कार्यक्रम और कोविड 19 कर्तव्यों का पालन कर रहे हैं, जिसके लिए उन्हें 4,000 रुपये प्रति सप्ताह के जोखिम लाभ भत्ते का भुगतान किया गया था। हालांकि बाद में कॉलेज ने यह भत्ता जून 2021 से बंद कर दिया। दूसरे, हाउस सर्जन (एमबीबीएस इंटर्न) को 8,500 रुपये प्रति माह की दर से बहुत कम पैसे देने और उसमें से भी 2,500 रुपये मेस शुल्क के रूप में काट लिए जाने की बात कही गई थी।

MBBSStipend