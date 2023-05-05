और महंगी न हो जाए MBBS व BDS की पढ़ाई, मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों का निबंधन शुल्क ढाई गुना बढ़ा

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरऔर महंगी न हो जाए MBBS व BDS की पढ़ाई, मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों का निबंधन शुल्क ढाई गुना बढ़ा

मेडिकल व डेंटल कॉलेजों को जहां पहले 10 लाख रुपये जमा करने होते थे, वहीं नये विश्वविद्यालय में अब 25 लाख रुपये इसके लिए देने होंगे। नर्सिंग, पारा मेडिकल को 5 लाख की जगह 10 लाख जमा करने होंगे।

Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाFri, 05 May 2023 10:07 AM

बिहार स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय से संबद्धता (एफिलिएशन) महंगी हो गयी है। नए विश्वविद्यालय ने कई तरह के शुल्क में बदलाव किया है। इसमें दो से ढाई गुना तक की बढ़ोतरी की गई है। आवेदन फॉर्म शुल्क 2500 से बढ़ाकर पांच हजार रुपये कर दिया गया है। आवेदन फीस में पांच हजार से लेकर 50 हजार रुपये तक की बढ़ोतरी की गई है। वहीं एनओसी के लिए निरीक्षण शुल्क पांच हजार से 45 हजार तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। इसके अलावा नामांकन निधि (एंडोमेंट फंड) में भारी इजाफा किया गया है। मेडिकल व डेंटल कॉलेजों को जहां पहले 10 लाख रुपये जमा करने होते थे, वहीं नये विवि में अब 25 लाख रुपये इसके लिए देने होंगे। इस मद में नर्सिंग, पारा मेडिकल को जहां पहले पांच लाख रुपये जमा करना होता था, अब 10 लाख रुपये जमा करने होंगे। इसके साथ विभिन्न मदों में भी विवि ने राशि बढ़ा दी है। अधिकांश मद में 25 प्रतिशत राशि बढ़ायी गयी है। एक-दो मद में राशि दोगुना कर दी गयी है।

इधर, बिहार स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय ने संबद्धता के लिए आवेदन फॉर्म भी जारी कर दिया है। विश्वविद्यालय ने आवेदन फॉर्म राज्य के गैर सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज, डेंटल कॉलेज, फार्मेसी संस्थान, आयुष, नर्सिंग एवं पारा मेडिकल तथा स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान के अंतर्गत आने वाले सभी संस्थान 15 मई तक पांच हजार रुपये का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट जमा कर विवि से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। संबद्धता के लिए आवश्यक कागजात एवं शुल्क के साथ आवेदन फॉर्म 31 मई तक जमा करना है। इससे पहले एकेयू से संबद्धता प्राप्त सभी संस्थानों को अधिक राशि देनी होगी।

नए विश्वविद्यालय से संबंद्धता के लिए कॉलेज कम आ रहे
नए विवि से संबंद्धता के लिए कॉलेज कम आ रहे हैं। निजी नर्सिंग कॉलेज, पारा मेडिकल, फॉर्मेंसी कॉलेज चलाने वालों की संख्या साढ़े तीन सौ से अधिक है। वहीं अब परंपरागत विश्वविद्यालयों से इन तरह कोर्सों को नहीं चलाना है।

      मद                                           पुराना           नया
- आवेदन फॉर्म                                    2500रुपये 5000 रुपये
- मेडिकल के लिए एनओसी                       1 लाख रुपये 1.25 लाख रुपये
- नर्सिंग व पारा मेडिकल के लिए एनओसी     30 हजार रुपये 45 हजार रुपये
- निरीक्षण कम प्रोसेसिंग फीस प्रत्येक इकाई    3 लाख 3.25 लाख रुपये
- निरीक्षण कम प्रोसेसिंग फीस                      40 हजार रुपये एक लाख रुपये
- एंडोमेंट फंड मेडकल व डेंटल के लिए         10 लाख रुपये 25 लाख रुपये
- एंडोमेंट फंड नर्सिंग व पारा मेडिकल के लिए    पांच लाख 10 लाख रुपये

