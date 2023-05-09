Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरManabadi Results 2023 TS Inter Result 2023 Check result : तेलंगाना बोर्ड इंटरIPE फर्स्ट, सेकेंड ईयर रिजल्ट जारी, Direct link यहां

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Inter Result 2023 Check result : तेलंगाना बोर्ड इंटरIPE फर्स्ट, सेकेंड ईयर रिजल्ट जारी, Direct link यहां

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Inter Result 2023 Telangana Board Inter Result today : तेलंगाना स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडिएट एजुकेशन ने इंटरमीडिएट फर्स्ट ईयर और सेकेंड ईयर का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है।

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तानTue, 09 May 2023 11:34 AM

TS Inter Result 2023: तेलंगाना स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडिएट एजुकेशन ने इंटरमीडिएट फर्स्ट ईयर और सेकेंड ईयर का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। नतीजे तेलंगाना बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट tsbie.cgg.gov.in पर जाकर चेक किए जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नतीजे आप लाइव हिन्दुस्तान पर भी चेक कर सकते हैं। नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर नतीजे रोल नंबर डालकर चेक किए जा सकते हैं। TS Inter Result link 

TS first year result direct link

TS INTER second year result direct link

तेलंगाना के एजुकेशन मिनिस्टर सबिता इंद्रा रेड्डी ने  नतीजों की घोषणा के लिए आ चुके हैं। अब स्टूडेंट्स tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in पर जाकर नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। टीएस इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा 2023 में 9 लाखों स्टूडेंट शामिल हुए थे। पिछले साल की बात करें तो इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा 2022 में कुल 4.64 लाख छात्र टीएस प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे जबकि 4.39 लाख छात्र द्वितीय वर्ष की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे।इसके अलावा नतीजे आप लाइव हिन्दुस्तान पर भी चेक कर सकेंगे। नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर नतीजे रोल नंबर डालकर चेक किए जा सकेंगे। TS Inter Result link

टीएस इंटर के परिणाम घोषित
तेलंगाना बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए गए हैं। यहां चेक करें रिजल्ट
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
bse.telangana.gov.in
bseresults.telangana.gov.in
The official mobile app ‘T App Folio’TS Inter Result 2023: यूं करें चेक
स्टेप 1: सबसे पहले छात्र बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट tsbie.cgg.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2: फिर होम पेज पर दिख रहे ‘TS Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2023’ के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3: अब आपके सामने एक नया पेज खुल जाएगा। यहां सभी आवश्यक जानकारी भरें और सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक कर दें।
स्टेप 4: अब आप इंटरमीडिएट पब्लिक एग्जामिनेशन रिजल्ट 2023 चेक कर सकते हैं।

